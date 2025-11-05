November 05, 2025 8:03 PM हिंदी

Afghanistan delegation travels to Turkey for fresh round of talks with Pakistan

Afghanistan delegation travels to Turkey for fresh round of talks with Pakistan

Kabul, Nov 5 (IANS) Afghanistan's delegation led by intelligence chief Abdul Haq Wasiq will travel to Turkey for a new round of negotiations with Pakistan scheduled to be held on Thursday, local media reported on Wednesday.

Wasiq's delegation will hold talks with Pakistani officials to discuss border tensions, Afghanistan's leading news agency Khaama Press reported. The third round of peace negotiations set to be held in Istanbul on Thursday is being mediated by Turkey and Qatar to ease tensions between the two countries.

Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid confirmed to state-run media that the delegation would leave later on Wednesday, reaffirming Afghanistan's intention to maintain dialogue with Pakistan.

Earlier, talks between delegations of Pakistan and Afghanistan were held in Doha and Istanbul. However, the second round of negotiations between two nations ended without progress due to difference of opinion between two delegations over cross-border militant activity.

Pakistan has repeatedly accused the Taliban regime of backing the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) group, asking Kabul for written guarantees that it would stop such groups from operating on Afghan soil.

Analysts have said that the talks in Istanbul could determine whether the two nations can rebuild trust and create mechanisms to manage border security and counterterrorism cooperation effectively.

Last week, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said that Pakistan's civilian government wants to build ties with Afghanistan based on mutual interests; however, the military does not allow it.

Mujahid stated that elements within Pakistan's military are making efforts to damage ties between Pakistan and Afghanistan, Afghanistan-based Tolo News reported, citing Khyber TV. He further said, "Pakistan’s special envoy for Afghanistan, Sadiq Khan, was in Kabul and had positive talks with Afghan officials, but during the same period, Pakistan carried out attacks on Afghan soil. The civilian government seeks to build relations, but the military damages them."

He stated that traders from both nations were facing losses due to Pakistan's closure of crossings along the Durand Line and stressed that such issues should be kept out of politics. Mujahid noted that relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan were strong during Imran Khan's tenure as Pakistan's Prime Minister.

Zabihullah urged Pakistan to share information regarding terrorist activities taking place on Afghan soil with the Taliban so that action can be taken. He said, "The Pakistani side wants us also to prevent incidents happening inside Pakistan, but that is beyond our control. The Islamic Emirate does not want insecurity in Pakistan and remains committed to ensuring that no threat arises from Afghan territory."

His statement came amid escalation of tensions after Pakistani forces carried out cross-border operations in Afghanistan and the failure of talks between the delegations of the two countries in Turkey.

--IANS

akl/as

LATEST NEWS

Pakistan trying to hide 'strategic depth' policy failure in Afghanistan: Report (File image)

Pakistan trying to hide 'strategic depth' policy failure in Afghanistan: Report

Bihar’s Sanjay Chaudhary in spotlight over income in crores from honey-making enterprise

Bihar’s Sanjay Chaudhary in spotlight over income in crores from honey-making enterprise

Rahul Gandhi’s “vote-chori” claim faces pushback as Haryana woman denies allegation

Rahul Gandhi’s ‘vote-chori’ claim faces pushback as Haryana woman denies allegation

Charu Asopa’s former father-in-law reunites with granddaughter Ziana; actress expresses gratitude for his presence

Charu Asopa’s former father-in-law reunites with granddaughter Ziana; actress expresses gratitude for his presence

Mahindra’s commercial EV manufacturer surpasses 3 lakh sales milestone

Mahindra’s commercial EV manufacturer surpasses 3 lakh sales milestone

Delhivery slips into losses despite posting 17 pc revenue rise in Q2 FY26

Delhivery slips into losses despite posting 17 pc revenue rise in Q2 FY26

‘Not Ram Rajya, but jungle raj’: CM Yogi castigates INDIA Bloc in Bihar

‘Not Ram Rajya, but jungle raj’: CM Yogi castigates INDIA Bloc in Bihar

2025 dengue death toll in Bangladesh crosses 300 with 10 new fatalities (File image)

2025 dengue death toll in Bangladesh crosses 300 with 10 new fatalities

Science, R&D, advanced materials key pillars for Viksit Bharat 2047: CSIR

Science, R&D, advanced materials key pillars for Viksit Bharat 2047: CSIR

Going to be tough, but Pakistan perform well when no one’s expecting: Latif on team’s T20 WC preparation

Going to be tough, but Pakistan perform well when no one’s expecting: Latif on team’s T20 WC preparation