May 09, 2026 11:03 PM हिंदी

Affordable insurance, stronger families: PMSBY wins hearts in MP’s Burhanpur​

Affordable insurance, stronger families: PMSBY wins hearts in MP’s Burhanpur​ (Photo: IANS)

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh), May 9 (IANS) The Central government’s flagship social security initiative, Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY), is continuing to provide financial protection and relief to common citizens across the country. People have drawn immense benefit from this scheme in Madhya Pradesh’s Burhanpur.

Talking to IANS, they praised the scheme for offering affordable accident insurance coverage and strengthening the confidence of economically weaker and middle-class families.​

One such beneficiary, Deepika Soni, shared her experience with IANS about how the scheme has become a major source of financial security for her family. She said the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, provides accident insurance coverage at a highly affordable premium, making it accessible for ordinary citizens.​

Deepika explained that, as a member of a middle-class family, purchasing private insurance policies was financially difficult due to their high premiums. In such circumstances, the government-backed insurance scheme emerged as a practical and reliable option for financial protection.​

She stated that in the event of an unforeseen accident, the scheme acts as a strong support system for families and provides much-needed assistance during difficult times. According to her, the initiative has been especially beneficial for poor and needy sections of society who often struggle to arrange financial support during emergencies.​

“The scheme has strengthened our trust in the government. It is a very helpful initiative for families like ours who cannot afford expensive private insurance plans,” Deepika said while expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for introducing such welfare-oriented schemes.​

Another beneficiary, Shivani Soni, also appreciated the initiative and said that government insurance schemes like PMSBY are creating awareness about financial security among common people. She emphasised that such schemes should reach every household, enabling more families to benefit from affordable insurance coverage.​

The Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana offers accidental death and disability insurance coverage at a nominal annual premium, making it one of the most accessible social security schemes for economically vulnerable citizens in India.

--IANS

brt/dan

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