Adverse weather conditions delay over 300 flights at Delhi Airport

New Delhi, Aug 9 (IANS) Adverse weather conditions on Saturday resulted in more than 300 flights being delayed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in the national capital which witnessed heavy rains.

According to data available on the flight tracking website flightradar24.com, hundreds of flights were delayed due to rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds, with

Earlier, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a rain alert for Delhi, warning of moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds across the national Capital. The department also issued key safety guidelines for citizens amid deteriorating weather conditions.

"Today, the skies turn moody, moderate rain, thunderstorms, and lightning are expected, accompanied by gusty winds (30–40 kmph) across parts of the city. This isn’t just a forecast, it’s a gentle reminder to care for one another. Drive cautiously — roads may be slippery. Secure loose items on balconies and rooftops. Avoid sheltering under trees during lightning. Stay tuned to IMD official weather updates," the IMD posted on X social media platform.

The overnight and morning downpour severely disrupted normal life across Delhi-NCR. Waterlogging was reported in several areas, including Panchkuian Marg, Mathura Road, and Connaught Place, resulting in heavy traffic congestion and delays on major roads.

The rain not only caused chaos on the ground but also in the skies. In response to the weather-induced disruption, airlines issued travel advisories. IndiGo and SpiceJet took to X to warn passengers about the heavy rain and urged them to allow extra travel time and check flight statuses before heading to the airport.

Air India also issued a cautionary message on X: “Rain may impact flight operations to and from Delhi today.” It advised travellers to plan ahead due to anticipated traffic congestion in the city.

While Delhi Airport stated that operations remain “normal,” it acknowledged that “several flights reported delays,” and that teams are working to ensure a hassle-free journey for passengers.

The IMD has issued a red alert for the day, with more spells of moderate to heavy rain expected throughout the weekend.

—IANS

na/

Adverse weather conditions delay over 300 flights at Delhi Airport

