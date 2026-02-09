Adrien Brody has managed to hit the sweet spot as sports fan

February 09, 2026 3:14 AM हिंदी

Los Angeles, Feb 9 (IANS) Hollywood actor Adrien Brody is quite balanced when it comes to sports fandom. The actor has said that his sports fandom isn't extreme, but it also isn't laid-back.

The actor seems to have hit the sweet spot in terms of fandom, reports ‘People’ magazine.

He told ‘People’, "I'm, like, right in the middle. I grew up in Queens, where every kid was home watching football if there was a game, and would then come out and play afterward”.

Still, Brody said that, "It's very hard for me to have routines. I always seem to have a lot going on, either creatively or other responsibilities, so I'll wait until the big, heavy games to get a little bit more keyed in”.

He shared, "But I do love sports, and I love the energy of attending games”.

As per ‘People’, during the 2026 Super Bowl, he will star in his second-ever in-game commercial, and his first in 15 years, playing a TurboTax agent. The ad pokes fun at Brody, known for his dramatic and serious acting roles, and how he doesn't need to bring the same energy to the TurboTax spot, because the company makes tax season a breeze.

He further mentioned, “I love the Super Bowl, and I love the playoffs. The rare times that I've actually been able to go to the Super Bowl, it's such a great American moment. To be a part of it, in this sense of having a Super Bowl spot, is a really exciting thing for me, and I get to, in a way, be a part of something that is very meaningful to us all. I love that”.

Super Bowl LX will take place between the New England Patriots. There will be various musical performances from Green Day, Charlie Puth, Coco Jones and Brandi Carlile.

