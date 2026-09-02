Adnan Sami calls Madonna, the 'Queen of Reinvention'

Mumbai, Sep 2 (IANS) Playback singer Adnan Sami is a fan of the Queen of Pop, Madonna. The singer said that he admires her ability to constantly reinvent herself.

The singer appeared on film trade expert Komal Nahta’s podcast ‘Game Changers: The Music Series’, and delved into the shifting dynamics of the industry and how artists must continuously evolve.

Talking about how important it is for musicians today to reinvent themselves, Adnan Sami shared, “In earlier days, the music industry was an extension of the film industry. The majority of hits and songs used to come through playback singing, which is a concept that exists only in India. Through the direction of music directors and by adapting to new singing styles, singers used to reinvent themselves”.

He further mentioned, “Now, an independent scene has started, where singers have started coming in front of the camera and presenting themselves. This was always there in the West. Take Madonna, for example. She is the queen of reinvention. Some of them were good, some of them were not, but she always kept reinventing herself. It’s always important to keep changing and evolving. You and your music should both change a bit according to the times”.

Adnan Sami began his musical career in the early 1990s and rose to prominence with popular Hindi songs and albums. His breakthrough came with the album ‘Kabhi To Nazar Milao’, which became a major success. He is known for his versatility across Indian classical, pop and film music, and has received the Padma Shri from the Government of India in 2020.

‘Game Changers Season: The Music Series’ is available on YouTube.

--IANS

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