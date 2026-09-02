September 02, 2026 10:23 PM हिंदी

Adnan Sami calls Madonna, the 'Queen of Reinvention'

Adnan Sami calls Madonna, the 'Queen of Reinvention'

Mumbai, Sep 2 (IANS) Playback singer Adnan Sami is a fan of the Queen of Pop, Madonna. The singer said that he admires her ability to constantly reinvent herself.

The singer appeared on film trade expert Komal Nahta’s podcast ‘Game Changers: The Music Series’, and delved into the shifting dynamics of the industry and how artists must continuously evolve.

Talking about how important it is for musicians today to reinvent themselves, Adnan Sami shared, “In earlier days, the music industry was an extension of the film industry. The majority of hits and songs used to come through playback singing, which is a concept that exists only in India. Through the direction of music directors and by adapting to new singing styles, singers used to reinvent themselves”.

He further mentioned, “Now, an independent scene has started, where singers have started coming in front of the camera and presenting themselves. This was always there in the West. Take Madonna, for example. She is the queen of reinvention. Some of them were good, some of them were not, but she always kept reinventing herself. It’s always important to keep changing and evolving. You and your music should both change a bit according to the times”.

Adnan Sami began his musical career in the early 1990s and rose to prominence with popular Hindi songs and albums. His breakthrough came with the album ‘Kabhi To Nazar Milao’, which became a major success. He is known for his versatility across Indian classical, pop and film music, and has received the Padma Shri from the Government of India in 2020.

‘Game Changers Season: The Music Series’ is available on YouTube.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

Aavishkar Salvi plays down batting collapse against Thailand ahead of Hong Kong-China clash in the ACC Women’s Asia Cup at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Wednesday. Photo credit: ACC

Women’s Asia Cup: Salvi plays down batting collapse against Thailand ahead of Hong Kong-China clash

Countries must build their own AI capacity: Jensen Huang

Countries must build their own AI capacity: Jensen Huang

Bangladesh dengue outbreak claims five more lives, death toll rises to 107 (File image)

Bangladesh dengue outbreak claims five more lives, death toll rises to 107

India and Canada hold Foreign Office Consultations, carrying forward 'sustained momentum' in bilateral ties

India and Canada hold Foreign Office Consultations, carrying forward 'sustained momentum' in bilateral ties

Najmul Hossain Shanto and Hasan Mahmud recalled as Bangladesh name Asian Games men’s T20 squad. Photo credit: IANS

Shanto and Mahmud recalled as Bangladesh name Asian Games men’s T20 squad

Khalistan claims face setback as New Zealand tribunal rejects all 40 asylum cases: Report (File image)

Khalistan claims face setback as New Zealand tribunal rejects all 40 asylum cases: Report

Friends' AI warning changed Anthropic CEO's career

Friends' AI warning changed Anthropic CEO's career

Pakistan: Hindu woman’s abduction, forced conversion and marriage sparks concerns (File image)

Pakistan: Hindu woman’s abduction, forced conversion and marriage sparks concerns

China's Yarlung Tsangpo mega-dam is potential ecological and humanitarian disaster: Report (File image)

China's Yarlung Tsangpo mega dam is potential ecological and humanitarian disaster: Report

Asim Munir tightens military grip on Pakistan's power structure: Report (File image)

Asim Munir tightens military grip on Pakistan's power structure: Report