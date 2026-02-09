Adivi Sesh on collaborating with Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh for Dacoit: Very unique association

Mumbai, Feb 9 (IANS) Actor Adivi Sesh has confirmed his collaboration with Bhojpuri music powerhouse Pawan Singh for his upcoming film Dacoit and called the association “very unique”.

Sesh said: “Collaborating with Pawan Singh on Dacoit has definitely got people excited, and rightly so. It’s a very unique association.”

“What exactly we’re doing together is something audiences will have to wait and watch for”.

Pawan Singh began his professional career in music by working as an accompanist, notably performing on the harmonium during live musical performances.He used his voice in the Hindi film industry with the track "Aayi Nai" from Stree 2, in addition to the track "Chumma" from Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video.

Within Bhojpuri cinema, Pawan has gained success with his work in films such as Pratigya, Bajrang, Satya, Crack Fighter, Raja, Sher Singh, Maa Tujhe Salaam, Jai Hind, Maine Unko Sajan Chun Liya, Tabadala, Dhadkan, Powerstar, Mera Bharat Mahaan, Pawan Raja, Sarkar Raj, Har Har Gange, and numerous other productions including Sooryavansham, Wanted, Hamar Swabhiman, Challenge, Gadar, Boss, Truck Driver, Pawan Putra, Bhojpuriya Raja, and Bajarangi.

He was recently seen in the reality show “Rise and Fall” hosted by Ashneer Grover. On the film front, his next is “Powerstar”.

Dacoit also stars Mrunal Thakur, Prakash Raj, Sunil, Atul Kulkarni, Zayn Marie Khan, and Kamakshi Bhaskarla among others.

It traces the journey of an angry convict determined to seek revenge on his ex-girlfriend, who betrayed him. As he crafts a perilous plan to trap her, the story evolves into an emotionally intense tale of love, betrayal, and vengeance.

Shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu, the film’s story and screenplay have been jointly crafted by Adivi Sesh and Shaneil Deo. Currently in post-production, Dacoit is gearing up for a grand pan-India release.

Sesh made his film debut in 2010 as a lead actor and director with the romance Karma and gained recognition for his antagonistic roles in Panjaa, Balupu, and Baahubali: The Beginning.

Sesh then established himself with his work in films such as Dongaata, Kshanam, Ami Thumi, Goodachari, Evaru, Major and HIT: The Second Case.

