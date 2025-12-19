Adivi Sesh: New experience to see the Pakistan side of 26/11 attacks in ‘Dhurandhar’

Mumbai, Dec 19 (IANS) Actor-director Adivi Sesh, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film ‘Dacoit’, seems to be in love with the recently released blockbuster ‘Dhurandhar’.

The actor-director attended the teaser launch of ‘Dacoit’ in Mumbai when he was asked if ‘Dhurandhar’ did justice to the subject of 26/11 considering his own film ‘Major’ is based on the Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who valiantly fought against the terrorist, and was martyred in action.

Adivi Sesh told the media, “I even tweeted about the film. Aditya, the director, is a dear friend. I thought, I had done so much research on 26/11 and the entire black tornado operation. But to know the Pakistani side of things was a new experience even for me. I think it's an extraordinary film. It genuinely deserves to be India's biggest film at the moment”.

He further mentioned, “I am very proud that people are watching the film, the proper word of mouth hit. There’s a genuine interest within the audience to watch the film. Aditya has an extraordinary value system. I think I am going to watch it again tomorrow with my family”.

‘Major’, which was written by Sesh and directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, traces Unnikrishnan’s life from his early days and personal relationships to his decision to join the army and his selfless bravery during the horrific siege. The film was shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi (and dubbed in Malayalam). It was produced by Sony Pictures International Productions and Mahesh Babu’s G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment.

It received critical acclaim for its emotional weight, performances, especially by Adivi Sesh, and realistic depiction of courage under fire. The movie was a commercial success, grossing around ₹64–66 crore worldwide and becoming one of the highest-grossing Telugu films of 2022.

Meanwhile, ‘Dhurandhar’ has become a rage at the box-office. The film traces the life of an Indian spy infiltrating the criminal and organised crime networks in Pakistan. It presents a fictionalised account of how the collusion of the Pakistan underworld, and ISI leads to terrorist attacks in India.

The film has added strength to the economy of Hindi film industry after a decent number of superhits and blockbusters this year. It marks a new era in the Indian spy-thriller genre.

--IANS

aa/