Adivi Sesh makes bold claim: Everything we consider intrusive thought is actually authentic thought

Mumbai, March 30 (IANS) Actor-director-writer Adivi Sesh, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming film ‘Dacoit’, has a rather unusual opinion on the concept of intrusive thoughts.

The actor spoke with IANS during the promotions of ‘Dacoit’, and shared that what the world considers as intrusive thoughts are actually authentic thoughts since its mind’s natural response.

When asked about his opinion on being an artiste and to fight the world, to preserve the childlike innocence and the curiosity, the actor told IANS, “I think it's absolutely true. I mean, I think we nurture all these armors to protect ourselves from judgment. But the truth is, everything we consider an intrusive thought is actually an authentic thought. It's unfortunate that we live in a world where we can't say it. And I'm not half as brave as he is in that sense”.

As per classical understanding, intrusive thoughts are unwanted, disturbing, and often repetitive thoughts, images, or urges that pop into the mind unexpectedly. They are typically inconsistent with a person's values or desires, causing distress, anxiety, or shame.

Earlier, the actor had spoken up on the strength of Telugu cinema. He shared that unlike other film industries of India, Telugu cinema has a strong emotional core because it isn’t still ruled by the corporates.

When asked what separates Telugu cinema from other industries of India, he told IANS, “I think emotional ownership. And I'll tell you what I mean by that. Telugu cinema till date is still produced by individual producers. Someone might have mortgaged a house and he's come to produce a film, someone sold a piece of land, and he's come to produce a film. Someone did well for himself in real estate or she's a doctor and she's come to produce a film. Whatever it may be. These are the people who are producing even our INR 300, 400, 500 crore films”.

Meanwhile, ‘Dacoit’, produced by Supriya Yarlagadda, is set to arrive in cinemas on April 10, 2026.

--IANS

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