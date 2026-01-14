January 14, 2026 7:05 PM हिंदी

Aditya Sahu appointed BJP's new Jharkhand President, 21 members for National Council also named

Ranchi, Jan 14 (IANS) Aditya Sahu will be the new President of the BJP's Jharkhand unit, party’s central election officer and Union Minister Jual Oram announced on Wednesday.

Sahu filed his nomination at the state BJP office in Ranchi on Tuesday before Jual Oram and was elected unopposed, as no other candidate submitted nomination papers for the post.

A Rajya Sabha member from Jharkhand, Sahu was serving as the Working President of the state BJP prior to his elevation as state party chief. He brings more than two decades of organisational experience within the party, having earlier held key positions including state Vice President and General Secretary.

Sahu, 61, also has an academic background and was associated with the field of education for several years. He served as a lecturer at Ram Tahal Choudhary College until 2019 and was elected to the Rajya Sabha in July 2022.

His appointment is seen as significant in the context of the state’s social and political dynamics. Sahu belongs to the Vaishya community, a social group that has traditionally been a strong support base of the BJP.

Several senior BJP leaders and party workers were present at the time of announcement, including Leader of Opposition Babulal Marandi, Rajya Sabha member Dr Pradeep Verma, former Union Minister Arjun Munda, former CM Madhu Koda, and MP B.D. Ram.

Oram also announced the election of 21 leaders from Jharkhand to the BJP’s National Council.

The newly elected members are Kariya Munda, Arjun Munda, Samir Oraon, Yadunath Pandey, Champai Soren, Sanjay Seth, Raghubar Das, Dineshananda Goswami, Madhu Koda, Pashupati Nath Singh, Ravindra Kumar Ray, Amar Kumar Bauri, Neelkanth Singh Munda, Bhanu Pratap Shahi, Jitu Charan Ram, Abhaykant Prasad, Pradeep Verma, Anant Ojha, Deepak Prakash, Annapurna Devi, and Geeta Koda.

The BJP had appointed Union Minister Oram as the central election officer for the election of the Jharkhand state President.

