Aditya Roy Kapur’s working on music: I’ll be releasing something soon

New Delhi, June 18 (IANS) Bollywood actor Aditya Roy Kapur, who is known for his love for music, has shared that he’s finally acting on his passion for it by working in the studio and will soon release his own songs. He also revealed that he has lent his vocal prowess for the first time in his upcoming movie “Metro…In Dino.”

Talking about if there has been a serious intention to pursue music professionally, Aditya told IANS: “Well, honestly, I’m now actually finally doing something about it. I’m kind of… I’m in the studio currently, working on some music, which I’ll be putting out. I know I’ve been saying this for a long time now, but it’s actually happening—so I’ll be releasing something soon.”

The actor said it’ll definitely be a new thing for him.

Aditya said that singing for “Metro…In Dino” is a first for him.

“But another first in this journey is that I’m singing in a film, so that’s going to be a first. I sang for it, and both the dada’s Pritam sir and Anurag sir felt it sounded good. So yeah, I’m singing in the movie, and that’s a first. And yes, in terms of music, I’m definitely going to put something out soon for sure.”

Directed by Anurag Basu, “Metro…In Dino” delves into the complex and modern relationships, the upcoming film promises an exploration of love, heartbreak, and human connection.

The film stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta.

Gulshan Kumar and T-Series presents, in association with Anurag Basu Productions Pvt. Ltd., ‘Metro…In Dino. Directed by Anurag Basu, with music composed by Pritam, and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu, and Taani Basu, the film will be in cinemas on July 4.

--IANS

dc/