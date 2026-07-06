Aditya Dhar wishes 'Dhurandhar' Ranveer Singh: Couldn’t be prouder of what we’ve created

Mumbai, July 6 (IANS) Aditya Dhar penned a heartfelt birthday wish for his 'Dhurandhar' Ranveer Singh as he turned a year older on Monday.

He revealed that during their work journey together, he ended up falling in love with Ranveer as an artist.

Dhar wrote on Instagram, "Happy Birthday, Ranveer Singh. Some films stay with you forever. Dhurandhar will always be one of those films for me. Not just because of the story we told but because I got to witness something very few directors ever get to witness. I’ve always known you’re an extraordinary actor. But this journey made me fall in love with the artist you are and even more with the human being behind the artist. (sic)."

The filmmaker also went on to mention his favourite Ranveer moments from 'Dhurandhar'.

"There were days on Dhurandhar that I knew I was witnessing something incredibly rare. The 26/11 sequence. The final tea shop scene. The Pathankot massacre. The pump house scene. The court exterior. Just to name a few. Take after take, scene after scene, you never once looked for the easy choice. Every emotion landed exactly where it needed to. Every silence had meaning. Every glance had intent. Every beat was pitch perfect," he shared.

He added that he truly believes that 'Dhurandhar' is one of Ranveer's finest performances the Indian cinema has ever seen.

"It isn’t just a performance, it is a force of nature. Fearless, towering and so complete that it disappears into the soul of the character. I have no doubt people will talk about this performance for years, perhaps generations to come," the filmmaker added.

Dhar also revealed that what he cherishes the most is his conversations and shared conviction with Ranveer.

He penned, "Somewhere along the way, you stopped being just my actor.

You became my brother. Thank you for trusting me with your heart, your craft, and your madness. Thank you for giving Dhurandhar every piece of yourself. I couldn’t be prouder of what we’ve created together."

Dhar concluded the lovely birthday note with "Love you always".

--IANS

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