Aditi Malikk on mom’s life in December: ‘Christmas, New Year deadlines, everything at once’

Mumbai, Dec 10 (IANS) Television actress Aditi Malikk has opened up about the year-end hustle that every mother can relate to.

Taking to Instagram, she candidly described how December feels like “a sprint for moms,” with Christmas decorations, festive preparations, and New Year deadlines all piling up at once. Aditi shared a video in which she is seen preparing breakfast and getting her son Ekbir ready for school. The text on the clip read, “My morning routine on weekdays.”

For the caption, the ‘Shararat’ actress wrote, “Being a mom means starting each day like a sprint. But #December takes that madness all the way up. Christmas set ups, New Year deadlines and endless to do’s…everything happening all at once.”

“But no matter how crazy the month gets, I make sure this #littleritual stays mine inspite of having superwoman’s as helps who are no less than a family. We talk, we laugh, we sing, and sometimes we have deep conversations that make me wonder how tiny humans think so big. Someday I might actually share those #carconversations because I’ve realised they’re too good to keep to myself,” added Aditi.

Aditi Malikk frequently shares moments from her day-to-day life with her husband Mohitt Maalik and their son. A few days ago, she posted a video with a relatable caption, saying that “a day off looks dreamy until you actually get one.” She added that when you’re so used to multitasking, your mind begins juggling a thousand ways to spend it, and sometimes the hardest thing to do is simply choosing to slow down.

Aditi and Mohit first shared the screen in the television show “Miilee.” The duo got engaged on July 14, 2010, and later that year, on December 1, they tied the knot. They welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Ekbir, on April 27, 2021.

--IANS

ps/