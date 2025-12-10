Shooting League of India to kick off on Feb 16

New Delhi, Dec 10 (IANS) The inaugural Shooting League of India (SLI) is set to be held from February 16 to 26, 2026, with the dates now aligned with the ISSF’s 2026 calendar to avoid clashes with major international competitions.

The SLI aims to showcase high-quality shooting action while giving fans a chance to watch some of the best athletes in the world go head-to-head in a league-style competition format.

Speaking on the inaugural edition and the start of the competition, newly elected NRAI president Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo said, "The SLI is a milestone for our sport—franchise-built, athlete-first, and aligned to the global calendar to maximise participation. With mixed-team formats, compelling storylines, and a premium broadcast, we’re set to deliver a world-class opening season that welcomes international stars and inspires India’s next generation."

Pawankumar Singh, secretary general of the NRAI, added, "We’re excited that the inaugural edition of the Shooting League of India will take place early next year. Featuring top athletes from India and abroad, we anticipate close and competitive matches. The league presents a tremendous opportunity to promote shooting as a sport and offer fans an exciting new format to follow.

"It will also provide domestic athletes with invaluable exposure to top-level competitors, helping them understand how to prepare for major championships and making the sport more inclusive and accessible.

The competition will include mixed team events across various categories — Pistol (10m, 25m), Rifle (10m, 50m 3P), and Shotgun (Trap and Skeet). Franchise-based teams will be split into two pools for the league stage, then advance to knockout rounds.

Players are drafted across four tiers — Elite Champions, World Elite, National Champions, and Junior & Youth — ensuring a balanced mix of international stars, top Indian shooters, and emerging talent.

Former World Champion and shooting legend, Ronjan Sodhi, added, “With tighter formats, mixed-team dynamics, and a premium broadcast, the SLI can translate fine margins into compelling drama. It’s the kind of platform that turns technical excellence into must-watch sport.”

Former World Number 1, Khel Ratna & Arjuna Awardee and shooting legend, Anjali Bhagwat, said, “This platform lets juniors and national champions line up alongside global stars, learn, and raise their game. With a protected window and strong officiating, the league can set new standards for our sport and inspire the next generation.”

