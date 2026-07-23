Adil Hussain on current political climate: Politicians did not land from Mars

Mumbai, July 23 (IANS) Actor Adil Hussain, who is gearing up for his upcoming film ‘Max, Min and Meowzaki’, has spoken up on the current political climate of the country.

The actor spoke with IANS during the promotions of the film in the city, and said that both politicians and the citizens are responsible for the current state of affairs in the country.

He told IANS, “See, the politicians did not land from Mars. They are the product of our society. So am I. So are you. So before I point fingers to the politicians, though they went and advertised themselves and they had gone and begged votes, they should be way more responsible than what they are right now and so do and also the people, those who are doing art, those who are making films, influencing tremendous amount of people on the planet. The filmmaker is influencing a lot of people. Like thousands, millions of people every day. Through their films, through their vertical films or whatever they do. So how responsible are we? So why would we only point our fingers to the politicians and to the filmmakers? Filmmakers are also very powerful people and so are the politicians”.

He said that powerful people must look within and find out what they are doing for our children, and what kind of planet or country they are leaving behind for our next generations.

“The thought has to be instilled with intensity so that they truly feel it. What kind of planet, country, society, my family am I going to leave behind? Only Lakshmi will not help you. You might have Lakshmi but your children are suffering from X number of diseases, mental diseases, which you can see in America. Every person has a psychiatrist. So what kind of society are we even emulating? So we must reflect and find a way out. And the politicians, of course, should be very educated in the first place, they must know what is happening in the world”, he added.

Meanwhile, the situation is tense and volatile in the national capital with ripples being felt across cities like Mumbai and Kolkata, with momentum catching up in smaller cities as well. The protests intensified after Sonam Wangchuk was forcibly removed by Delhi Police from the protest site at Jantar Mantar in the early hours of July 18 after completing 21 days of an indefinite hunger strike. Authorities shifted him to a hospital, citing his deteriorating health, medical advice and compliance with a Delhi High Court order.

Sonam Wangchuk has been on a hunger strike demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in competitive exams. The raging issue of paper leaks across academia reached a fever pitch with the NEET paper leak. On July 20, protestors were lathi-charged at Jantar Mantar leading to violent clashes between the former and the law enforcement. Sonam Wangchuk has entered day 24 of his hunger strike in light of exam paper leaks, and irregularities in the education system, and has vowed to continue the strike after protestors were subjected to brutal crackdown by Delhi police.

--IANS

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