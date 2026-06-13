June 13, 2026 8:14 PM हिंदी

Adil Hussain: I’m admirer of people who break free from all kinds of shackles

Adil Hussain: I’m admirer of people who break free from all kinds of shackles

Mumbai, June 13 (IANS) Bollywood actress Actor Adil Hussain, whose film ‘52 Blue’ is set to be screened at the upcoming edition of the London Indian Film Festival, has shared what made him give his nod to the film.

The actor spoke with IANS, and shared that he always looks for the story of an underdog, who breaks free from the challenges and carves out his own path.

The actor told IANS,” I have always been a big fan and admirer of people who would like to break free from all kinds of shackles of circumstances to fulfil their dreams. I’m one of them. And I had tremendous affinity as a fellow human for those who come from a very underprivileged background, and who'd like to be a rebel and defy all kinds of norms and hurdles of society and economical conditions and all that. I immediately was drawn to the storyline. The storyline was also very interesting because of the fact that it is set in India, then this boy goes to, you know, Qatar to meet Messi”.

He further mentioned, “And the innocence of this boy, who thought, ‘I would like to meet Lionel Messi’ because his elder brother, in the film, was a big fan of Messi”.

“And that is a good enough storyline for me. And the role was of the father who had fulfilled his own dream being a dancer, which is not a very easy thing to do. In those days, in a society in Kerala, who had been a Bharatanatyam dancer, as a man, a Bharatanatyam dancer, there are challenges there. So he's also had been a rebel. But because of a tragedy, he decided to stifle the dream of his son. And that contradiction I have grown up with”, he added.

London Indian Film Festival is set to be held from July 9 to July 19, 2026.

--IANS

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Adil Hussain: I’m admirer of people who break free from all kinds of shackles

Adil Hussain: I’m admirer of people who break free from all kinds of shackles