Adelaide International: Andreeva, Shnaider set up all-Russian semifinal clash

Adelaide, Jan 15 (IANS) World No. 8 Mirra Andreeva stormed into the semifinals of the Adelaide International, setting up an all-Russian clash against Diana Shnaider after a dominant victory over local hope Maya Joint in Adelaide on Thursday.

The Adelaide International serves as a crucial warm-up event ahead of the season's first Grand Slam, offering players a final chance to fine-tune their form for Australian hard courts.

Andreeva, the third seed, proved too strong for local hope Maya Joint in a battle between two rising teenagers. The Russian star dispatched the 32nd-ranked Australian with a commanding 6-2, 6-0 victory to book her place in the final four.

Thursday night’s performance was arguably Andreeva’s most clinical of the 2026 season thus far. She controlled the tempo from the baseline and ruthlessly capitalised on her opponent's service games.

Reflecting on her performance, Andreeva emphasised her mental approach. "I stayed composed throughout the whole match. I was playing aggressively. I was going for my shots. I tried to be brave and no matter what happened, just play my game," Andreeva said in her on-court interview.

Earlier in the day, Diana Shnaider secured her semifinal berth with an impressive straight-sets victory over the United States' Emma Navarro. Shnaider, currently ranked 23rd in the world, defeated the World No. 15 with a 6-3, 6-3 scoreline.

The victory marked Shnaider's third career win over Navarro, underscoring her comfort in the matchup. Service dominance proved to be the difference-maker; Shnaider landed a higher percentage of first serves and won 73 per cent of points behind her first delivery, compared to just 59 per cent for the American.

"I'm super happy to be in the semis before heading to Melbourne," Shnaider said after the match. "I've been feeling amazing today, and I'm very proud of myself for what I showed today on the court."

The two Russians are scheduled to face off on Friday for a spot in the final.

With the Australian Open set to begin at Melbourne Park this Sunday, the defeated quarterfinalists will now turn their attention to the Grand Slam draw.

--IANS

sds/bsk/