Adarsh Gourav: Years of dabbling in genres have finally led me to a year like this

Mumbai, May 26 (IANS) BAFTA nominated actor Adarsh Gourav said that 2025 has been a creatively fulfilling year, with each project pushing him into new territory across genres. He also values striking a balance between commercial appeal and unique storytelling.

Talking about his eclectic time to be doing genre bending projects, Adarsh said: "The years of dabbling in genres have finally led me to a year like this.”

Looking at his filmography, in Superboys of Malegaon, Adarsh stepped into the shoes of a real-life character from the town of Malegaon, known for its passion for filmmaking amidst everyday struggles. In Tu Ya Main, an upcoming fantasy creature film, there is a psychological drama from the South. The project sees the actor stepping into a darker, more introspective role. Adarsh currently awaits the release of his Hollywood series 'Alien'

He added: “Every project I’ve picked for 2025 challenges me in a different way, be it the emotional truth of Superboys of Malegaon, the imaginative scale of Tu Ya Main, or the intensity of the psychological horror film from the South. And to be part of a global franchise is incredibly exciting.”

The actor said that the “key has always been balance.”

“(Balance) between the commercial and the personal, the familiar and the unexpected. These aren’t the usual comedies or dramas, which are in itself exciting. But there’s a growing appetite amongst people to consume lesser explored or untapped genres and I’m excited I’m being part of such projects both in India and internationally,” said the actor.

Adarsh began acting with the drama film My Name Is Khan in 2010. He gained international recognition for playing chauffeur Balram Halwai in the satirical film The White Tiger, which garnered him nominations for the BAFTA Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role and the Independent Spirit Award for Best Male Lead.

He has also starred in the teen comedy series Hostel Daze, the comic thriller series Guns & Gulaabs, and the drama film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.

