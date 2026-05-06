Adarsh Gourav to release four Independent tracks in 2026: It’s entirely my own space as an artist

Mumbai, May 6 (IANS) Adarsh Gourav will record four original tracks for his debut extended play (EP), scheduled for release later this year. The actor shared that the upcoming EP is really special because it’s entirely his own space as an artist.

Sharing his thoughts on this new venture, Adarsh said in a statement: “Music has always been a very personal and important part of my life. While acting happened professionally first, singing has been something I’ve been deeply connected to for as long as I can remember.”

He added: “…This EP is really special because it’s entirely my own space as an artist. I’m heading to Goa to record these songs in an environment that allows me to disconnect from the noise and truly focus on the music.”

Adarsh said that each track comes from a "very honest place".

“I’m excited to explore different sounds, collaborate with interesting people, and slowly discover what my voice represents as a musician. It’s both exciting and a little vulnerable, but that’s what makes it meaningful.”

On the acting front, Adarsh was last seen in Tu Yaa Main. He featured alongside actress Shanaya Kapoor in the survival thriller, directed by Bejoy Nambiar. The film is a remake of the 2018 Thai film The Pool, which told the story of a couple who were trapped in a deep, empty pool.

Talking about the 31-year-old actor, he started his acting career with the Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol-starrer My Name Is Khan in 2010.

It was in 2021 that he gained international recognition for playing chauffeur Balram Halwai in the satirical film The White Tiger, for which he was nominated at the BAFTA Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role. Adarsh has also starred in the teen comedy series Hostel Daze, Guns & Gulaabs, and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.

--IANS

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