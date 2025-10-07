Adarsh Gourav on ‘Alien Earth’: Was an ambitious story, emotionally, visually

Mumbai, Oct 7 (IANS) Actor Adarsh Gourav, whose show “Alien Earth” has ranked as the seventh most-watched show of 2025 so far, says that the project was an ambitious story, emotionally and visually.

Adarsh told IANS: “It feels truly surreal to see Alien Earth connect with audiences across the world in such an extraordinary way. As an actor, you always hope to be part of stories that transcend boundaries, ones that make people feel, question, and imagine.”

He said that to witness the show being embraced globally and to see the project feature among the “most-watched and most-discussed series of the year” is incredibly humbling.

Adarsh added: “When we began filming Alien Earth, none of us could have imagined the kind of impact it would go on to have. It was an ambitious story, emotionally and visually, and seeing it strike such a chord with viewers everywhere has been overwhelming.”

“I’m deeply thankful to Disney, Hulu, and our incredible team of writers, creators, and co-actors who poured their hearts into bringing this vision alive. The love and response from audiences have been beyond anything I could have dreamed of, and I’ll always carry this journey with immense gratitude and pride,” concluded Adarsh.

Alien: Earth is an upcoming American science fiction horror television series created by Noah Hawley, based on the Alien franchise. It serves as a prequel set two years before the events of the original 1979 film Alien.

The show revolves around a young woman and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers who, after the space vessel Maginot crash-lands on Earth, make a discovery that brings them face-to-face with the planet's greatest threat.

