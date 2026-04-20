Adarsh Gourav joined by Peter Dinklage for season 2 of Ridley Scott’s ‘Alien: Earth’

Mumbai, April 20 (IANS) Actor Adarsh Gourav, who is known for ‘The White Tiger’, ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’, and ‘Superboys of Malegaon’, has been joined by the ‘Game of Thrones’ star Peter Dinklage for the upcoming season of the streaming series ‘Alien: Earth’. The makers are set to begin filming next month.

Following a widely acclaimed turn in Season 1, Adarsh is returning to reprise his role as “Slightly”, a character noted for its emotional depth and complexity, earning him praise from audiences and critics internationally.

Talking about his return to the series, Adarsh Gourav said, “Being a part of ‘.Alien: Earth’ has been an incredibly special experience for me. The response to Season 1, especially to my character, has been truly overwhelming and deeply encouraging”.

He further mentioned, “Slightly is such a unique and emotionally complex character, and getting the opportunity to explore his journey further in Season 2 is something I’m really looking forward to. Working with a team led by visionaries like Noah Hawley and Ridley Scott is inspiring in every sense, and being surrounded by such talented co-actors pushes you to constantly grow. I’m excited to get back on set and dive into this world again”.

Season 2 will see Adarsh share screen space with a formidable ensemble cast including Sydney Chandler, Alex Lawther, Essie Davis, Samuel Blenkin, Babou Ceesay and Timothy Olyphant.

Created by Noah Hawley, with Ridley Scott serving as executive producer, ‘Alien: Earth’ has quickly established itself as a major global sci-fi title rating amongst the top shows of 2025. The addition of Peter Dinklage, who is known for his Emmy-winning performance in the superhit series ‘Game of Thrones’, further elevates the scale and anticipation surrounding the upcoming season.

Earlier, Adarsh shared that stories like ‘Tu Yaa Main’ find a more natural rhythm on digital platforms, as they allow characters and narratives the space to unfold with greater depth.

--IANS

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