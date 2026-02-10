Adarsh Gourav: Hip-hop community shows so much unity, it’s inspiring

Mumbai, Feb 10 (IANS) Actor Adarsh Gourav says his understanding of Mumbai deepened through its hip-hop culture as he immersed himself in the city’s neighbourhoods while preparing for his role in “Tu Yaa Main.”

Adarsh, who is learnt Hindustani classical music for nine years, took to Instagram, where he shared a string of BTS moments from the sets of “Tu Yaa Main”, where he will be seen playing an underground Hip-hop artist.

Sharing his experience in the caption section, Adarsh reflected on discovering parts of the city he had never truly seen before.

“I found Mumbai through hip-hop. Never realised Nallasopara was surrounded by hills that offer the best panoramic views of the city. Thank you Shaikhspeare, gravity and the crew of Mumbai local for such a good memory,” he wrote.

In the by-lanes of Govandi, the actor met Vijay Dada, whose life story left a lasting impact on him. Adarsh spoke about Vijay’s inspiring journey from a challenging childhood to reaching television screens, and his continued efforts to uplift children in his area by introducing them to martial arts and hip-hop.

“Does so much for the upliftment of kids in his area by introducing them to martial arts and hip hop,” he added.

Adarsh then said: “In Andheri I met kinga, yeda anna, ace and ninja. Loved hearing about Mumbais finest and early days of hip-hop in Mumbai. Their days of shooting hip hop videos in jb nagar to now being accomplished producers and musicians.”

Adarsh also credited Akku, a pioneer of hip-hop in Dharavi, for showing him the area from a completely new perspective.

“Akku- a pioneer of hip-hop in Dharavi, who’s slogged tirelessly behind the scenes as a promoter of hip hop and education showed me Dharavi like I could have never seen. Went to his studio and heard some promising hip-hop talent. 7 Bantaiz who’ve been such an integral part of the album lent us their space to shoot bits of the naam karu bada video.”

“The OG Naezy . We heard some of his unreleased tracks and they were pure fire. Thank you for inviting us to your house bhai.”

Adarsh noted that having spent years in music himself since his Swadesi days, Shantanu’s involvement was deeply personal.

“A big thank you to my brother @shantanu_shakahari for taking out so much time for the film and introducing me to everybody. Having himself given so many years to music from his swadesi days, I knew this was as personal for him as it was for me.”

Adarsh concluded: “He became my eyes and ears through the process of understanding Maruti. Even in all their disagreements and differences in sub- cultures, the hip-hop community shows so much unity,it’s inspiring. flowpara owes a lot to all of you.”

