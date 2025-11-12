Adani Ports becomes India’s first Integrated Transport Utility to embrace TNFD framework

Ahmedabad, Nov 12 (IANS) Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ) on Wednesday said it has become India’s first Integrated Transport Utility to embrace the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD) framework, setting a new benchmark for nature-positive infrastructure development.

With this, APSEZ joins a select league of global port operators championing biodiversity, reinforcing its commitment to safeguarding marine ecosystems through science-based, transparent environmental disclosures.

As a TNFD adopter, the company said it is committed to implementing TNFD-aligned reporting on nature-related dependencies, impacts, risks and opportunities.

The TNFD is a global, science-based initiative founded by a coalition including the United Nations Environment Programme Finance Initiative (UNEP FI), the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) and Global Canopy, to guide companies in identifying, assessing, managing, and disclosing nature-related risks and opportunities.

“We firmly believe responsible business practices drive long-term success. Our adoption of the TNFD framework demonstrates support for nature-related corporate reporting at COP30. We see nature-related issues as a strategic risk management priority. The TNFD framework provides robust support for integrating nature into our decision-making processes and enhancing our contribution to biodiversity conservation,” said Ashwani Gupta, Whole-Time Director and CEO of APSEZ.

This step further strengthens APSEZ’s dedication to nature-positive business practices and positions it as a leader in sustainable maritime logistics.

As part of this commitment, Adani Ports will further enhance disclosure standards to ensure alignment with the TNFD recommendations in its corporate reporting, starting FY26.

The company has already institutionalised climate risk assessment and disclosure practices that align with globally recognised frameworks and continues to set standards in environmental stewardship, having afforested over 4,200 hectares of mangroves and actively conserving an additional 3,000 hectares -- making it the largest private sector contributor to mangrove ecosystem restoration in India.

The new initiative is a key component of APSEZ’s broader ESG strategy and reflects a proactive approach in assessing and addressing nature-related dependencies, impacts, risks, and opportunities.

The company operates a comprehensive ecosystem of 15 strategically located ports and terminals across India's west, south, and east coasts, combined with a diversified marine fleet of 127 vessels.

