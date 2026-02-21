February 21, 2026 7:47 PM हिंदी

Adani Group's focus on energy, logistics, infra; more opportunities for tier-3, tier-4 students: Karan Adani

New Delhi, Feb 21 (IANS) Adani Group wants to give more opportunities to students from tier-3 and tier-4 cities as young people from smaller towns have strong drive and determination and will play a key role in the company’s future growth, Karan Adani, Managing Director of Adani Ports and SEZ Limited said on Saturday.

Speaking at the Platinum Jubilee (70th) Foundation Day and 20th National Management Day event of the All India Management Association here, he outlined the group’s transformation plans and workforce strategy.

Karan Adani said the group’s core focus remains on three key sectors: energy utilities, logistics including ports and airports, and infrastructure.

He described energy as the next big opportunity in all its forms. Since 2010, the group has accessed global bond markets for ratings and funding.

Karan Adani said the group is currently undergoing a major change and has committed to investing Rs 2 lakh crore every year in greenfield projects.

He emphasised that speed and the ability to scale quickly are critical for the company’s expansion.

“The organisation, which has 16 layers from the chairman to the lowest level, is working to empower employees at the lower levels by giving them more decision-making authority,” he noted.

He said the group operates the entire port ecosystem in-house, including equipment operators, truck drivers and maintenance teams.

“This approach was adopted because earlier there were no established systems and the company had to build its own framework through continuous improvement,” he noted.

Despite India’s population of 1.4 billion, Karan Adani pointed out that there is still a shortage of skilled manpower.

“To address this, each project focuses on large-scale local hiring and structured skill development in nearby regions. This not only helps deliver projects on time but also creates employment opportunities for local youth,” he mentioned.

Highlighting future workforce goals, Karan Adani said the company wants to reduce the average age of employees, which currently stands at 38 years, and increase the participation of women, who make up 15 per cent of the workforce.

“Adopting more technology and artificial intelligence requires a younger workforce,” Karan Adani stated.

He added that many of the group’s leaders have grown internally, with nearly 80 per cent starting as trainees and later becoming CEOs.

“Moving managers across different businesses has helped them gain wider experience and stronger skills,” he noted.

