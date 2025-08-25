August 25, 2025 7:25 PM हिंदी

Adani Green Energy’s rating upgraded to AA with ‘Stable’ outlook over robust growth

Adani Green Energy’s rating upgraded to AA with ‘Stable’ outlook over robust growth

Ahmedabad, Aug 25 (IANS) Riding on its market leadership position and robust operational and financial profile, Adani Green Energy Limited's rating has been upgraded to AA with ‘Stable’ outlook from AA- by CareEdge Ratings on Monday.

The rating assigned to bank facilities of Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL), India’s largest renewable energy (RE) developer, factors in its market leadership position, robust execution capabilities with its strong operational and financial profile.

As on June 30, 2025, AGEL had an operational portfolio of 15.8 GWAC, comprising 70 per cent solar, 13 per cent wind, and 17 per cent hybrid assets.

“In addition, the company has an under-construction portfolio of ~15.1 GWAC, targeted for development in the next 4-5 years. AGEL’s strong execution track record is demonstrated by its rapid scale-up of operations in recent years and its ability to develop projects in challenging locations, such as Khavda, Gujarat, where it currently operates 5.6 GWAC,” the ratings agency said in a note.

The company has long-term vision to establish a cumulative capacity of 30 GWAC in Khavda going forward. Operational performance remained robust, supported by high plant and grid availability, generation exceeding design estimates, and a low collection period.

“These factors have translated in strong cash flows, healthy coverage indicators, and a comfortable liquidity position,” said the note.

The rating is also supported due to the presence of long-term (25-years) power purchase agreements (PPA) with central and state counterparties for 83 per cent of the operational portfolio which provides long-term revenue certainty.

Of the 13.1 GWAC, tied up capacity, 11.1 GWAC is tied up with stronger counterparties (central off-takers, Gujarat utilities & Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited), whereas the remaining 2.0 GWAC is exposed to state utilities, the note mentioned.

The rating favourably factors in the strategic partnership with TotalEnergies, which apart from holding 20 per cent stake in AGEL, also owns 50 per cent stake in 4.5 GWAC underlying joint ventures (JVs; comprising 4.1 GWAC operating capacity and 0.4 GWAC capacity under development).

While acquiring these stakes, TotalEnergies has provided AGEL with the necessary growth capital, which has aided the company is scaling up its operations.

CareEdge Ratings also factors in improvement in capital structure, post conversion of warrants across tranches in FY25 and Q1 FY26. The Adani family has infused Rs 9,350 crore, which has been utilised for the prepayment of holding company debt, partial repayment of related-party loans, and the remaining is earmarked for growth equity, the note said.

“The Stable outlook on the long-term rating of AGEL reflects CareEdge Ratings’ opinion that the company will be able to scale up its operating portfolio by commissioning underlying projects within scheduled timelines. The outlook is supported by the presence of long-term PPAs for majority underlying capacity,” it noted.

--IANS

na/

LATEST NEWS

Prabhu Deva, Vadivelu's film goes on floors with pooja in Dubai (Photo credit: PR)

Prabhu Deva, Vadivelu's film goes on floors with pooja in Dubai

Adani Green Energy’s rating upgraded to AA with ‘Stable’ outlook over robust growth

Adani Green Energy’s rating upgraded to AA with ‘Stable’ outlook over robust growth

India committed to strengthening ties with Pacific Island Countries: President Murmu

India committed to strengthening ties with Pacific Island Countries: President Murmu

Mirabai Chanu credits hard work, coaches after gold at Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships in Ahmedabad on Monday. Photo credit: IANS

Chanu credits hard work, coaches after gold at Commonwealth Weightlifting C'ships

OpenAI bets big on India with 'learning accelerator' to empower teachers, learners

OpenAI bets big on India with 'learning accelerator' to empower teachers, learners

Grandstanding over 1971: Why the apology demand won’t halt Bangladesh-Pakistan’s new embrace

Grandstanding over 1971: Why the apology demand won’t halt Bangladesh-Pakistan’s new embrace

Shekhar Suman takes trip down memory lane, thanks Rekha for working with him in 'Utsav'

Shekhar Suman takes trip down memory lane, thanks Rekha for working with him in 'Utsav'

Number of missing electors in final Bihar voter list may increase beyond 65 lakh: ECI sources

Number of missing electors in final Bihar voter list may increase beyond 65 lakh: ECI sources

Yunus claims Bangladesh 'stable enough' and ready to hold elections

Yunus claims Bangladesh 'stable enough' and ready to hold elections

Centre forms panels to mark 150th birth anniversaries of Sardar Patel, Birsa Munda and 100th of Vajpayee

Centre forms panels to mark 150th birth anniversaries of Sardar Patel, Birsa Munda and 100th of Vajpayee