Adani Energy Solutions wins Rs 4,700 crore transmission project in Maharashtra

Ahmedabad, Aug 26 (IANS) Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL) on Wednesday said it has won a Rs 4,700 crore transmission project for evacuation of 4,500 MW of renewable energy generated in Karnataka to major load centres in Maharashtra.

The project will also support the growing pumped storage ecosystem in the Satara, Pune, and Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

The project was won through the tariff based competitive bidding (TBCB) process, where AESL emerged as the lowest bidder, according to a company statement.

"Pumped storage projects are emerging as a critical enabler of India's clean energy transition by providing the flexibility and reliability required to integrate large-scale renewable energy into the grid,” said Kandarp Patel, CEO, Adani Energy Solutions Ltd.

The Satara transmission project will create a vital transmission backbone to supports both renewable energy evacuation and energy storage deployment, strengthening power flows between Southern and Western India, he mentioned.

Housed under Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) Satara Power Transmission Ltd, the project will be delivered within 36 months.

It will add 562 circuit kilometres (ckm) of transmission lines and 9,000 MVA of transformation capacity to AESL’s portfolio, taking its cumulative transmission network to 29,739 ckm and 1,43,425 MVA transformation capacity, said India's largest private transmission and distribution company and part of the globally diversified Adani portfolio.

“AESL remains committed to building future-ready transmission infrastructure that enables renewable energy growth, enhances grid stability and supports India's long-term decarbonisation goals,” said Patel.

The project includes the establishment of a 765/400 kV substation at Satara, Kolhapur-Satara 765 kV double-circuit transmission line, and augmentation of the Kolhapur pooling station along with associated transmission infrastructure.

As the country advances toward its target of installing 500 GW of non-fossil energy capacity by 2030, AESL continues to lead the sector by building specialised transmission schemes that connect resource-rich green pockets — such as solar, wind, and pumped storage — with major industrial and urban load centres across India.

—IANS

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