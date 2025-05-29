Adani Electricity’s 1st digital 220 kV substation to power BKC, surrounding Mumbai areas

Mumbai, May 29 (IANS) Adani Electricity on Thursday said it recently inaugurated a state-of-the-art 220 kV digital substation in the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) to address the escalating power demands of BKC, Bandra East, Bandra West, Khar West, Santacruz East, and surrounding areas here.

The substation will support commercial, residential, and infrastructure projects in BKC and adjacent areas, reinforcing Adani Electricity’s role in powering Mumbai’s economic and urban expansion.

This strategic infrastructure upgrade significantly enhances Mumbai’s power transmission network, ensuring a reliable and efficient electricity supply for current needs and future developments.

According to the company, the innovative substation utilises IEC-61850 process bus technology, leading to a remarkable 92 per cent reduction in copper cables and a 50 per cent decrease in control room footprint.

The facility is equipped with an environmentally friendly 220 kV 2x125 MVA power transformer, offering enhanced fire safety, superior performance, and an extended lifespan. Built with cutting-edge technology and smart grid capabilities, the substation will reduce transmission losses and improve overall grid stability.

Further strengthening reliability, the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC) recently approved 220kV connectivity between Adani Electricity's Aarey and BKC substations.

This second connection to BKC will significantly enhance power supply redundancy in the area, solidifying Adani Electricity's position as a preferred and reliable electricity utility for Mumbai’s premier business district.

“The commissioning of this 220 kV substation is a crucial step in securing the future electricity supply for this vibrant and rapidly expanding area of Mumbai. As power demand continues to rise due to growing infrastructure, new buildings, and an influx of offices, we are committed to delivering dependable, high-quality, and sustainable energy solutions that will underpin the city's continued progress,” said an Adani Electricity spokesperson.

The investment aligns with Adani Electricity’s commitment to strengthening Mumbai’s power infrastructure while ensuring uninterrupted and sustainable energy solutions for businesses and residents.

Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited, part of the diversified Adani Group, serves over 3 million consumers spread across 400 sq km in Mumbai and its suburbs -- meeting close to 2,300 MW of power demand with 99.99 per cent reliability, which is among the highest in the country.

--IANS

na/