Winter storm threatens large swath of US, prompts federal response

Washington, Jan 24 (IANS) A massive winter storm moving across the United States is threatening millions of people across multiple regions, disrupting travel and raising the risk of power outages, dangerous road conditions, and extreme cold.

The storm is forecast to affect large parts of the Midwest, the East Coast, and the South. Authorities warned of heavy snow, freezing rain, and life-threatening wind chills as the system spreads eastward.

Flights have been disrupted, and road travel is expected to become hazardous or impossible in some areas as conditions worsen.

At the White House, officials said President Donald Trump is being kept informed as the storm develops.

"The President is being briefed throughout the day and is in close contact with officials," a White House official said. "The entire Trump Administration is closely monitoring the anticipated weather and is undertaking a whole-of-government approach to respond as appropriate."

"This weekend, the United States will experience a severe winter storm capable of producing heavy snow, dangerous freezing rain, and life-threatening wind chills," Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said. "Power outages, road closures, and other impacts are expected to hit the Midwest, the East Coast, and even parts of the South.

Federal agencies moved quickly to prepare for the storm's impact.

"FEMA is actively working with states to monitor and prepare for the severe winter storm which is forecasted to produce heavy snow, dangerous freezing rain, and life-threatening wind chills across most of the US this weekend," Noem said.

DHS said Incident Management Teams have already been deployed to Louisiana, Texas, and the Commonwealth of Virginia. Additional teams are on standby and can be deployed at the request of governors. Twenty-eight FEMA Urban Search and Rescue teams are also prepared for rapid deployment.

To support potential long-lasting outages and blocked roads, FEMA has pre-positioned emergency supplies across the South and East.

These include "over 7 million meals, more than 2 million litres of water, over 600,000 blankets, and more than 300 generators," Noem said. FEMA has also set up staging sites in Kentucky, Louisiana, and Texas to speed delivery of aid when requested by the affected.

DHS urged Americans to prepare for extended disruptions and to follow safety guidance from local and state authorities. Officials warned that power outages could affect heating, communications, and transportation.

The department advised people to sign up for state and local emergency alerts and to download the FEMA app for real-time updates. It also warned residents to prepare for the possibility of losing electricity for several days.

"Be prepared for a power outage," DHS said, noting that outages can affect "communications, transportation, utilities, and much more".

Officials strongly cautioned against unsafe heating practices during the storm. "Never use generators indoors or use a gas stove, kerosene, or propane heater or oven to heat your home," DHS said. "Doing so can put you at risk for carbon monoxide poisoning".

Travel was another major concern. DHS urged people to avoid unnecessary trips and to stay off the roads if local officials advise it. The department warned that icy roads, snow-covered highways, and poor visibility could make driving extremely dangerous.

"If they ask you to stay off the roads, please do so," Noem said. "If you must drive, tell others your route and anticipated arrival time".

DHS also advised families to keep several days' worth of water and non-perishable food on hand, along with warm clothing and blankets. Officials warned that some roads "may be impassable for days", depending on ice accumulation and snowfall.

As authorities emphasised preparedness, advocacy group Climate Power highlighted the scale of the storm and warned about the risks facing households during extreme cold.

"Americans in 40 states are bracing for winter storms this weekend," Climate Power Communications Director Alex Glass said.

"Keeping the heat on during extreme cold is a matter of life or death" in a winter storm.

--IANS

lkj/sd/