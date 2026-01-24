US Congressmen roll out bipartisan quantum hubs bill

Washington, Jan 24 (IANS) Two influential US Congressmen have introduced bipartisan legislation aimed at strengthening regional quantum computing hubs, with a focus on boosting Long Island's role in quantum science, artificial intelligence, and advanced technology.

The Advancing Regional Quantum Hubs Act was introduced by Laura Gillen, a Democrat from New York, and Jay Obernolte, a Republican from California. Both lawmakers serve on the House Science, Space, and Technology Committee.

The bill seeks to strengthen US quantum computing hubs, enhance national security and position the United States as a global leader in quantum computing, AI and technological innovation, a media release said.

"Quantum computing, which supercharges our technological capacities, is one of the most important technologies of this century," Gillen said. "This legislation is essential to helping the United States cement its position as a global leader and outcompete China and other adversaries."

Gillen said national security depends on the rapid deployment of emerging technologies. "Our national security depends on our ability to invest in, scale and quickly deploy technologies like AI and Quantum," she said.

Obernolte said quantum leadership must be built locally as well as nationally.

"Strengthening America's leadership in quantum science requires us to build innovation capacity not just in Washington, DC, but in the communities where world-class research and industry are already taking shape," he said.

"The Advancing Regional Quantum Hubs Act ensures federal agencies can partner directly with local innovators, universities and startups working on breakthrough quantum technologies," Obernolte added.

"This bipartisan bill will help accelerate discoveries, boost regional economies and ensure the United States remains at the forefront of this strategically vital field."

Academic leaders welcomed the move. Kevin Gardner, Vice President for Research and Innovation at Stony Brook University, said global competition in quantum technology is intensifying.

"Quantum Information Science and Technology has come of age, with countries worldwide competing for dominance in quantum communication, computing and cryptography," Gardner said. "To secure America's technological and economic future, the US must invest in regional innovation ecosystems that strengthen our existing capabilities and accelerate growth in this critical industry."

Gardner said the legislation would "help bolster our quantum computing capabilities and drive ground-breaking research."

Industry groups also voiced support. "The Quantum Industry Coalition applauds Rep. Gillen and Rep. Obernolte for their leadership in introducing the bipartisan Advancing Regional Quantum Hubs Act," said Quantum Industry Coalition Executive Director Paul Stimers. "Innovation thrives when companies, universities, federal labs and other stakeholders can collaborate effectively."

Supporters of the bill said quantum computing has the potential to transform fields ranging from AI and national security to medicine, machine learning and encryption.

They said stronger regional hubs would help the US compete with China and other rivals while creating jobs through domestic research and industry.

