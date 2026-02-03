Adani Defence, Italy’s Leonardo forge strategic partnership to build helicopter ecosystem in India

Ahmedabad, Feb 3 (IANS) Adani Defence & Aerospace and Italian major Leonardo on Tuesday announced a strategic partnership to develop, manufacture, and sustain a helicopter manufacturing ecosystem in India.

The MoU, signed between the two companies, is a “landmark partnership which will establish a fully integrated helicopter manufacturing ecosystem in India, addressing surging military demands and propelling the nation toward self-reliance in helicopter production,” according to a joint statement issued by the two defence majors.

Targeting the Indian Armed Forces' requirements, particularly for Leonardo's advanced AW169M and AW109 TrekkerM helicopters, the collaboration will deliver phased indigenisation, robust maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) capabilities, and comprehensive pilot training, the statement explained.

By fusing Leonardo's world-class helicopter design and engineering prowess with Adani Defence’s end-to-end defence and aerospace expertise, the initiative advances the Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision, strengthens national defence readiness, with the potential to be extended to civil aviation applications and international supply chain integration, the statement said.

This ecosystem promises transformative economic impact with thousands of high-skill jobs in engineering, manufacturing, logistics, and sustainment services, while cementing India as a competitive hub for helicopter production.

Jeet Adani, Director, Adani Defence & Aerospace, stated: "This alliance with Leonardo is a pivotal stride toward a resilient, future-proof helicopter ecosystem in India. Merging global excellence with our industrial momentum, we will drive enduring value, high-skill employment, and alignment with Aatmanirbhar Bharat to position India as a global aerospace powerhouse."

"With the Indian Armed Forces projecting demand for over 1,000 helicopters in the coming decade, this partnership realizes our vision for sovereign manufacturing. It will accelerate indigenization, strengthen supply chains, and establish India as a world-class production base," added Ashish Rajvanshi, CEO, Adani Defence & Aerospace.

Gian Piero Cutillo, Managing Director, Leonardo Helicopters, affirmed: "We’re extremely pleased to join forces with Adani to provide our contribution to India’s vision for an even stronger and growing role of their rotorcraft industry, and to enable the country to access the level of modern technology and operational capability it deserves. We look forward to making progress in this endeavour, leveraging our complementary expertise to deliver the best solutions."

