September 11, 2025 2:59 PM हिंदी

Adah Sharma shares her diet secret for glowing skin

Adah Sharma shares her diet secret for glowing skin

Mumbai, Sep 11 (IANS) Bollywood actress Adah Sharma took to social media to share her secret to healthy and radiant skin.

In her latest post on Instagram, she revealed the foods that help her maintain a natural glow. Adah shared a video of herself making a recipe she had come across on Instagram Reels. The actress revealed that the dish requires plenty of carrots, which are finely chopped into thin strips. To this, she added a spoon of vegan honey, a dash of mustard oil, salt, red chilli powder, lemon juice, and a sprinkle of sesame seeds.

In the clip, the ‘Kerala Story’ actress could be heard saying, “I saw this recipe from Instagram Reels. For this, you need a lot of carrots. Chop the heads and legs of the carrots. And then make thin, thin, thin strips. It takes a little time. But if you have 6 hours to scroll Instagram, then 10 minutes is enough for this. 1 spoon of vegan honey. Mustard oil. Salt. And a little red chilli powder. Mix. And a lemon. On top of that, sesame seeds. Mix. You'll become strong after eating this. Your skin will glow. Don't forget to share with everyone. Okay, bye.”

Alongside the clip, Adah wrote, “Kaun Try karega Mera skincare formula?.”

On the professional front, the 33-year-old actress is set to play the role of a Devi in an upcoming trilingual film directed by National Award-winner BM Giriraj. Speaking about her preparation, the actress highlighted her dedication to ensuring the character is portrayed with utmost realism and authenticity.

Adah shared, “I am very fortunate to be getting the opportunity to play such amazing roles and work with such talented filmmakers. Stories like ‘The Kerala Story’ or fictional ones like Reeta Sanyal, I will do my best to make it as realistic as possible. I'm very lucky that creative filmmakers are offering me such varied roles.”

--IANS

ps/

LATEST NEWS

India-US trade talks on track, 1st tranche expected by November: Piyush Goyal

India-US trade talks on track, 1st tranche expected by November: Piyush Goyal

Karan Johar talks about toxic people and distractions in a cryptic post

Karan Johar talks about toxic people and distractions in a cryptic post

Janhvi Kapoor receives applause for TIFF ensemble designed by cousin Rhea Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor walks the red carpet in an ensemble designed by her cousin, Rhea Kapoor

India's overall office stock likely to exceed 2 billion sq ft by 2047: Report

India's overall office stock projected to exceed 2 billion sq ft by 2047: Report

Govt issues advisory to states to step up preventive measures against dengue, malaria

Govt issues advisory to states to step up preventive measures against dengue, malaria

Kanika Kapoor shares why her music album ‘Sounds of Kumbh’ deserves to be celebrated on a global stage

Kanika Kapoor shares why her music album ‘Sounds of Kumbh’ deserves to be celebrated on a global stage

Scheduled Commercial Banks' credit offtake rises 9.9 pc in Q1 FY26, PSBs lead momentum

Scheduled Commercial Banks' credit offtake rises 9.9 pc in Q1 FY26, PSBs lead momentum

East Bengal drawn in Group B with defending champions Wuhan Jiangda in AFC Women's Champions League

East Bengal drawn in Group B with defending champions Wuhan Jiangda in AFC Women's Champions League

GST 2.0 reforms expected to lower inflation by up to 75 bps, boost consumption by Rs 1 lakh crore: Report

GST 2.0 reforms expected to lower inflation by up to 75 bps, boost consumption by Rs 1 lakh crore: Report

Centre secures $126.4 million ADB loan to boost sustainable tourism in Uttarakhand

Centre secures $126.4 million ADB loan to boost sustainable tourism in Uttarakhand