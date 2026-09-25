Adaa Khan on ‘The Lift’: This show gave me a completely different high

Mumbai, Sep 25 (IANS) Actress Adaa Khan has opened up about her experience on her new show ‘The Lift’, describing the project as a refreshing experience that gave her “a completely different high.”

In an exclusive quote shared with IANS, she stated, “Every day we had a new experience. There was a sense of freshness, and I was experiencing something new myself. I hadn’t really got an opportunity to do something like this in a long time. This show gave me a completely different high, and I had so much fun working on it.”

The ‘Naagin’ actress also talked about working with Pratik Sehajpal. Admitting that she is an introvert and does not make friends quickly, she said Pratik helped her become comfortable with the team. “Prateek is the kind of person who breaks the ice himself. He is a very chilled-out person. You can keep chatting and having fun with him. I think he is one of the few people with whom I didn’t take much time to open up.”

The actress added that she remained impressed by Ishika’s involvement throughout the shoot. “I think I can say that I was extremely impressed by her work, or maybe even mesmerized by it. I was just in awe of her throughout the entire shoot.”

Furthermore, speaking about the layers in the show, Adaa mentioned, “Every person has both good and bad qualities. I think there is a psychological aspect behind every character. I don’t want to reveal too much, but there are a lot of layers to every character, and it was really interesting to explore them.”

The show’s unusual setting also played a role in bringing the cast closer. Adaa recalled how spending long hours together inside the confined space of a lift, from the morning until pack-up, gave the actors plenty of time to chat, relax and bond even after their scenes were over. She said this created a “very different kind of bonding” among the cast.

Adaa Khan is currently seen as Hrishika in Ishika Shahi’s “The Lift,” streaming on the Directors Kut Production YouTube channel.

--IANS

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