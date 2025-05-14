Actress Yogalakshmi inadvertently discloses release date of ‘Heartbeat Season 2'

Chennai, May 13 (IANS) Actress Yogalakshmi— popularly known for her portrayal of Theju in the web series 'Heartbeat' and her breakout role in the recent superhit Tamil film 'Tourist Family'- inadvertently disclosed the highly anticipated release date of the second season of the web series 'Heartbeat' during a live digital interaction with fans.

The disclosure, made during an interactive session with fans, hosted by JioHotstar’s official social platforms, sparked immediate online traction.

The live broadcast, originally intended as a promotional event to commemorate the unveiling of the Season 2 teaser and foster engagement with the ensemble cast, took an unexpected turn when Yogalakshmi casually mentioned the release date as May 22. The unplanned revealation quickly gained viral momentum, capturing the attention of fans and digital media outlets alike.

Responding to the social media uproar, JioHotstar promptly issued an official confirmation, accompanied by an evocatively reimagined version of the show’s iconic title track. The updated composition featured the newly confirmed launch date and was shared across all major digital platforms, further intensifying anticipation for the new season.

Set to premiere in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi, Heartbeat Season 2 aims to amplify its narrative reach while preserving the emotional gravitas that has endeared it to audiences.

A promo released by the makers earlier reintroduces viewers to Rina – or Rina 2.0 – now a senior doctor at RK Hospital. More assured, composed, and in control, Rina is seen leading her new batch of interns with empathy and quiet strength. Her complex relationship with Arjun — now the Chairman — simmers with unresolved tension, and at the emotional core of the story is Rina’s longing for her mother, Dr. Rathi.

Season 2 also introduces a fresh group of interns — Nilofer (played by Kana Kaanum Kaalangal fame Akshata), Kiran (Shivam), and Kamal (Abdool), Roshini (Amaya) along with TM Karthik stepping in as the new chief doctor. They join returning cast members Deepa Balu as Rina, Anumol as Dr. Rathi, Yoga Lakshmi as Theju, Padine Kumar as Anita, Sarvhaa as Guna, Sabareesh as Rocky, Charukesh as Arjun, Ram as Naveen, Chandrasekar as Dev, and Giri Dwarakesh as Ramanadhan, along with Diyansh, Reya— all reprising their roles with new arcs and deeper conflicts.

'Heartbeat Season 2' has been written and directed by Deepak Sundararajan, with cinematography by Regimal Surya Thomas, editing by Vignesh Arjun, and music by Saran Raghavan. The series has been produced by A Telefactory Productions Rajavelu, with Rj Shyam Sundar joining as Executive Producer. The series is to premiere exclusively on JioHotstar on May 22 this year.

