October 03, 2025 3:14 PM हिंदी

Bomb threat to actress Trisha's residence turns out to be a hoax

Actress Trisha's residence receives bomb threat; cops declare threat a hoax (Photo Credit: Trisha/X)

Chennai, Oct 3 (IANS) A bomb threat issued to well-known actress Trisha's residence on Friday turned out to be a hoax.

Sources said that the police swung into action as soon as they received information and arrived at her residence in Teynampet swiftly.

Police personnel along with sniffer dogs conducted a thorough search of Trisha's residence, only to realise that the threat was a hoax.

Sources added that prominent dignitaries such as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalinand had also received similar threats.

Although the threats have been declared a hoax, the Tamil Nadu police is leaving no stone unturned to find out those behind such threats as off late, there has been a considerable increase in such threats.

Just a couple of days ago, a bomb threat was made to actor Vijay's Neelankarai residence, prompting the police to launch a probe. Last month, a bomb threat to the residence of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami in Chennai had triggered concern.

Meanwhile, actress Trisha has a number of films lined up for release. The actress, who will be seen playing the lead along with Megastar Chiranjeevi in director Vassishta's much-anticipated socio-fantasy entertainer 'Vishwambhara', will also be seen playing the female lead in actor Suriya's 'Karuppu', which has been directed by R J Balaji.

While 'Vishwambhara, produced by Vikram, Vamsi, and Pramod under the UV Creations banner will blend mythology and emotion and look to be a cinematic spectacle, 'Karuppu', which has been produced by Dream Warrior Pictures, will be an action entertainer in which actor Suriya plays a lawyer called Saravanan.

Actress Trisha plays the female lead in both films. 'Karuppu', apart from Trisha and Suriya, will also feature Malayalam actors Indrans, Sshivada, Swasika and Tamil actors Yogi Babu and cinematographer and actor Natty in pivotal roles. It will have music by young music sensation Sai Abhyankkar, and cinematography by GK Vishnu, the very same cinematographer who impressed with his work in films like Vijay's 'Bigil', 'Jawan' and 'Mersal'.

'Vishwambhara', on the other hand, is to release in the summer of 2026. Chiranjeevi, while announcing that the film would release for summer next year, had pointed out that Vishwambhara was a wonderful story like the Chandamama and that it would appeal to children and to the child in every grown up individual.

--IANS

mkr/

