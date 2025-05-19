Actress Priyanka Rewri set to debut in Kannada with 'Yarrige Beku Ee Loka'

Chennai, May 19 (IANS) Actress Priyanka Rewri, best known for her work in Telugu films like 'Prema Deshapu Yuvarani' and 'Legally Veer', is now all set to make her Kannada debut alongside actor Aryavardhan in 'Yarrige Beku Ee Loka'.

Recently, the makers of the film released a teaser, much to the delight of fans and film buffs. With the release of the movie’s teaser, Priyanka Rewri opened up about the film and her character in it.

Talking about the experience of working in the Kannada film industry, she said, “It was a great experience. I loved the dialects very much, especially because they include many Sanskrit words. The culture and language were new to me, but that made it even more exciting. I got to learn a lot, and it felt like a refreshing change.”

Speaking about how she got the role, she explained, “I auditioned for this role and got selected. I prepared for the audition with a lot of focus, and I was thrilled when I got the call confirming my selection. It was a proud moment for me.”

When asked what the film was all about, she said, “It as a combination of suspense, thrills, and romance. It’s exciting because of its gripping plot. The story keeps you on the edge of your seat, and the mix of emotions makes it a complete entertainer.”

Disclosing details about her character in the film, Priyanka said, “I play the hero’s love interest, a kind and supportive character who stands by him throughout the story. She adds warmth and emotion to the thrilling plot, and her presence brings a sense of hope and balance to the intense narrative.”

Finally, sharing her experience working with co-actor Aryavardhan, Priyanka said, “It was a wonderful experience working with Aryavardhan. He was a fantastic co-star -- joyous, fun-loving, and very helpful. We shared a great bond, and he often helped me with dialogues since he was more familiar with the language.”

--IANS

mkr/