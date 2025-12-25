Actress Anumol says, "Thank you Universe!"

Chennai, Dec 25 (IANS) Overwhelmed by the number of wishes and greetings that were sent to her on her birthday, Malayalam actress Anumol has now penned a heartfelt note of gratitude to the universe.

Taking to her Instagram page on Thursday, which also happened to be Christmas, the actress wrote, "Grateful! Thank you, Universe! Thank you so much for all the love. Thank you all for making my birthday special... I’m trying to read and reply to as many messages as I can, and I will definitely check all of them. Thank you for making me feel loved and special."

The actress as a post script mentioned that she was shooting through the week and therefore it might take a couple of days to read all the messages that had come her way.

She wrote, "...it might take a couple of days to read all your messages. I’m truly thankful. All your acts of kindness and the love you spread have deeply touched me. Please keep doing it, let us be the reason someone continues to believe in goodness."

The actress went on to say, "Thank you @anjuooo my lifeline to plan this and things you do on everyday and every moment to make me happy - am blessed to have you in my life - my angel - my everything- I miss you…"

She also said, "@sumithra_sarah_02 & @sachin__sachin52 all your hide and seek - secret planning to make this happen was fun to watch.. thank you And all my Radhi girls. @miracal_photography thanks for capturing these moments @ovm_events_gifts thank you for arranging everything so well."

Anumol later put out another post -- this time expressing gratitude and wishing all her followers a merry Christmas.

She wrote, "Grateful. Thank you, Universe, for another year and all the little moments that came with it. Thank you to everyone who wished, called, messaged, and checked in—you truly made my day feel so warm and special . May this season fill our lives with peace, compassion, and light.Let us choose love, spread kindness, and be the reason someone believes in goodness.. MERRY CHRISTMAS."

--IANS

mkr/