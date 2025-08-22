August 22, 2025 1:40 PM हिंदी

Actress Anjali comes onboard actor Vishal's film with director Ravi Arasu

Actress Anjali comes onboard actor Vishal's film with director Ravi Arasu

Chennai, Aug 22 (IANS) The makers of director Ravi Arasu's eagerly awaited film, featuring actor Vishal in the lead, on Friday announced that actress Anjali had come on board the unit of the film.

The makers said, "Team #Vishal35 is excited to have the gorgeous and talented @yoursanjali on board! #SGF99. A @gvprakash Musical! @VishalKOfficial @officialdushara @dir_raviarasu @SuperGoodFilms_ @Richardmnathan @srikanth_nb @g_durairaj @dhilipaction @vasukibhaskar @RIAZtheboss"

The news of Anjali's inclusion in the cast comes even as the unit is in the process of shooting its second schedule in Ooty.

It may be recalled that the second schedule had begun only four days ago on Monday.

Actor Vishal had announced the commencement of the second schedule, through a video post.

For the unaware, Vishal had commenced shooting for his 35th film from August 1st this year in Chennai. Produced by veteran filmmaker R B Choudhary under the banner of his well known production house Super Good Films, the film was officially launched in July this year with a grand pooja ceremony.

This upcoming project is the 99th film of Super Good Films, which has delivered numerous blockbusters and more imporantly introduced several talented filmmakers to the Tamil film industry.

The film, which is yet to be titled and which is being tentatively referred to as Vishal 35, will mark director Ravi Arasu's first-time collaboration with Vishal. The actor, who is riding a success wave with his most recent film to hit the screens 'Madha Gaja Raja' emerging a superhit, is intent on continuing the success streak.

The film boasts of an exceptional technical team. Acclaimed cinematographer Richard M. Nathan reunites with Vishal after their successful outing in the superhit film 'Madha Gaja Raja'. The film also brings back the Mark Antony combo of Vishal and G.V. Prakash Kumar together. G V Prakash will be composing the music for this film. NB Srikanth is in charge of editing, while Durairaj handles art direction. Costume design is being led by Vasuki Bhaskar.

Talented actress Dushara Vijayan will be playing the female lead, pairing opposite Vishal for the first time. The cast also includes Thambi Ramaiah and Arjai.

--IANS

mkr/

LATEST NEWS

National Consumer Helpline facilitates Rs 2.72 crore refund in July, e-commerce tops redressal

National Consumer Helpline facilitates Rs 2.72 crore refund in July, e-commerce tops redressal

India’s strong domestic demand to cushion impact of US tariff hike

India’s strong domestic demand to cushion impact of US tariff hike

I don’t see any raider who can challenge me, says Gujarat Giants captain Mohammadreza Shadloui ahead of start of Season 12 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL). Photo credit: PKL

PKL 12: I don’t see any raider who can challenge me, says Gujarat Giants captain Mohammadreza Shadloui

Harshvardhan, Sonam’s ‘Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat’ teaser is full of emotions, heartbreak & love

Harshvardhan, Sonam’s ‘Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat’ teaser is full of emotions, heartbreak & love

72 pc Indian employers expect new job creation in H2 2025: Report

72 pc Indian employers expect new job creation in H2 2025: Report

Mouni Roy gobbles Chole Bhature to stay "fit"

Mouni Roy gobbles Chole Bhature to stay "fit"

BCCI invites applications for senior men’s, women’s and junior men’s selection committees

BCCI invites applications for senior men’s, women’s and junior men’s selection committees

JGU signs 15 new MoUs with leading global institutions in 10 countries across 4 continents

JGU signs 15 new MoUs with leading global institutions in 10 countries across 4 continents

Pakistan: Rights group warns of surging violence against religious minorities

Pakistan: Rights group warns of surging violence against religious minorities

Ram Charan touches Chiranjeevi’s feet while celebrating his 70th birthday

Ram Charan touches Chiranjeevi’s feet while celebrating his 70th birthday