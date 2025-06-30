June 30, 2025 8:21 PM हिंदी

Actor Suriya tells Vishnu Manchu: Proud of you for creating something that touches so many hearts!

Actor Suriya tells Vishnu Manchu: Proud of you for creating something that touches so many hearts! (Photo Credit: Vishnu Manchu X)

Chennai, June 30 (IANS) Actor Vishnu Manchu on Monday penned a note of gratitude to actor Suriya after the latter sent a bouquet and a congratulatory note for the success of 'Kannappa', saying he was proud of Vishnu Manchu for creating something that had touched so many hearts.

Taking to his X timeline, Vishnu Manchu posted a picture of the flower bouquet and the message Suriya had sent him and thanked him for both the flowers and the message.

Suriya, in his message to Vishnu, had said, "Big congratulations dear brother Vishnu on this amazing milestone! Your passion, hardwork, and faith through all the expectations have truly paid off. So proud of you for creating something that touches so many hearts. Wishing you even more success ahead."

Responding to Suriya's message, Vishnu Manchu wrote, "Big brother @Suriya_offl ! Thank you so much for the flowers and more so the message. I continue to look at your work for inspiration and today getting such a message from you is one of the biggest highlights. Love you my big brother."

Earlier in the day, Vishnu Manchu had lamented that his film was under attack from piracy. Appealing to audiences not to support piracy, Vishnu Manchu had said, "Dear movie lovers, #Kannappa is under attack from piracy. Over 30,000 illegal links have already been taken down. This is heartbreaking. Piracy is theft — plain and simple. We don’t teach our children to steal. Watching pirated content is no different.Please don’t encourage it. Support cinema the right way.Har Har Mahadev."

The film has Vishnu Manchu playing the titular role of Thinnadu(Kannappa), the fearless warrior-turned-devotee who transformed into the ultimate devotee of Lord Shiva. Akshay Kumar essays the role of Lord Shiva, while Mohanlal commands attention as Kirata. Prabhas sets the stage for an unforgettable cinematic experience with his role of Rudra. Priety Mukhundan plays the female lead in the film, which has music by Stephan Devassy.

Cinematography is by US cinematographer Sheldon Chau and Siddharth. Dance choreography is by Prabhu Deva and editing by renowned editor Antony. The film has been produced by Vishnu Manchu’s father and eminent actor Mohan Babu. A vast portion of the film has been shot in New Zealand on a huge budget.

--IANS

mkr/

LATEST NEWS

Bihar: JEEVIKA turns lifeline for women, helping them earn livelihood

Bihar: JEEVIKA turns lifeline for women, helping them earn livelihood

PM Modi's Trinidad visit reaffirmation of India's commitment to Global South

PM Modi's Trinidad visit reaffirmation of India's commitment to Global South

Aryna Sabalenka powers into second round with straight sets win over Carson Branstine in women's singles first round of Wimbledon in London on Monday. Photo credit: WTA

Wimbledon: Sabalenka powers into second round with straight sets win over Branstine

10 Years of Digital India: Transformation of Bharat from digitally divided nation to world’s digital capital

10 Years of Digital India: Transformation of Bharat from digitally divided nation to world’s digital capital

Ready to make a call on Jasprit Bumrah playing at Edgbaston at the very last minute, says Ryan ten Doeschate ahead of the second Test against England.

Ready to make a call on Bumrah playing at Edgbaston at the very last minute, says ten Doeschate

Director Sherief's film with KPY Bala titled 'Gandhi Kannadi' (Image credit: PR)

Director Sherief's film with KPY Bala titled 'Gandhi Kannadi'

Siddhant Chaturvedi shared his 'Kuch yaadein Baarishon ki' this rainy season

Siddhant Chaturvedi shared his 'Kuch yaadein Baarishon ki' this rainy season

Serve rural areas, tribal people: President Murmu tells young doctors

Serve rural areas, tribal people: President Murmu tells young doctors

India and Namibia to deepen bilateral ties, economic cooperation during PM Modi's visit (File image)

India and Namibia to deepen bilateral ties, economic cooperation during PM Modi's visit

Actor Suriya tells Vishnu Manchu: Proud of you for creating something that touches so many hearts! (Photo Credit: Vishnu Manchu X)

Actor Suriya tells Vishnu Manchu: Proud of you for creating something that touches so many hearts!