Actor Sudigaali Sudheer's next film titled 'Hai Lesso'

Hyderabad, Sep 29 (IANS) Director Prasanna Kumar Kota's upcoming rural drama, featuring well known Telugu actor Sudheer Anand, more popularly known as Sudigaali Sudheer, in the lead, has now been titled 'Hai Lesso'.

The film, which will mark the directorial debut of Prasanna Kumar Kota, went on floors in the city with a traditional pooja on Monday.

Interestingly, 'Hai Lesso' will also mark the production debut of Siva Cherry and Ravikiran under the banner of Vajra Varahi Cinemas.

The film, which is tentatively being referred to as Production No. 1, will be the fifth film in which Sudigaali Sudheer will be seen playing the lead.

Actor Shivaji, who delivered an intense performance in the superhit film 'Court: State Vs A Nobody', will again be seen playing the role of an antagonist in the upcoming rural drama.

Sources close to the unit say that the film's title 'Hai Lesso' has been derived from a colloquial expression commonly used in farming communities.

The title poster has a mythological and rustic tone to it. It features a regal foot adorned with golden anklets and toe rings. The foot is seen placed on a large green plantain leaf. On the leaf lies a traditional offering of cooked rice mixed with hen and goat heads, flowers, and sindoor, representing rituals and sacrifice. A blood-soaked sword heightens the drama, hinting at divine power and conflict. The title poster hints at an intense story.

The film, which was launched in a grand fashion, was attended by the core team and several special guests. Hero Nikhil unveiled the title, while Bunny Vasu ceremoniously handed over the script to the makers. Directors Vassishta, Chandoo Mondeti, and Meher Ramesh switched on the camera, and VV Vinayak sounded the clapboard for the muhurtham shot. Director Prasanna Kumar himself called the action for the film’s very first shot.

Natasha Singh and Naksha Saran will be the heroines of the movie, while popular Kannada actress Akshara Gowda will be seen in a pivotal role. Motta Rajendran, Getup Srinu, and Bevara Duhitha Saranya will also be seen in significant roles in the film.

The movie will have a very young and talented team of technicians taking care of different crafts. Anudeep Dev is to score its music, while Sujatha Siddarth is to handle its cinematography. Chota K Prasad will be taking care of the film's editing, while Brahma Kadali is the production designer. Chintha Srinivas is the writer.

Hai Lesso will have its theatrical release in all south Indian languages- Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages.

