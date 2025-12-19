Actor Roshan offers prayers at the Sri Bhadrakali Temple ahead of Champion's release

Hyderabad, Dec 19 (IANS) Actor Roshan, who plays the lead along with Anaswara Rajan in director Pradeep Advaitham's period drama 'Champion', has now offered prayers at the Sri Bhadrakali temple in Warangal, ahead of the film's release on December 25.

Taking to its social media timelines to share a video clip and a picture of the actor at the temple Swapna Cinemas, which is producing the film, wrote, "Our CHAMPION @iamrshn visited the sacred Sri Bhadrakali Temple in Warangal to seek divine blessings. Watch #ChampionTrailer here. #Champion in cinemas worldwide from DECEMBER 25th, 2025."

A trailer released by the makers shows that the story is set in the year 1948, a year after India got her independence. While the other parts of the country are experiencing freedom, those in one region called Bairanpally that is in the province of Hyderabad are still languishing under the control of the Nizams.

It is under these circumstances that the hero, who is in the services of the government as a cop, entrays the fray. The trailer shows that he is a brilliant footballer who harbours dreams of someday going to London and becoming a world champion. However, his dreams are dashed when he realises that he is not going to London but to Bairanpally. He agrees nevertheless, and heads to the place where he meets Anaswara Rajan, who stages plays with her troupe for a living. After initial scuffles, the two take a liking for each other. However, a struggle then breaks out at Bairanpally. What was the task Roshan was assigned at Bairanpally? Did he succeed in his mission? Champion is likely to give answers to all these questions.

The film has triggered huge expectations as it boasts of a wonderful technical team.

National Award winning art director Thota Tharani has brought the pre-Independence period to life with careful detail, while cinematographer R Madhie has enhanced the story with rich, engaging visuals. The film has been edited by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao.

