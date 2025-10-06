Actor Raghav Juyal after script reading session of 'Paradise' tells Nani: Can't wait to join you!

Hyderabad, Oct 6 (IANS) Actor Raghav Juyal, who seems to have had a blast at the script reading session of director Srikanth Odela’s eagerly awaited action thriller, ‘The Paradise’, can't seem to contain his excitement about being a part of the project and says he can't wait to join Natural Star Nani on the sets of the film.

Raghav Juyal, who is now basking in the success of 'Bads of Bollywood', will be making his debut in Telugu with 'Paradise'.

Taking to his Instagram, Raghav Juyal wrote, "#TheParadise begins... Had a blast at the script reading session with my dearest @srikanthodela__.Natural Star @Nameisnani garu can’t wait to join you. @anirudhofficial @slv_cinemas @theparadisemovie."

It may be recalled that the unit of 'Paradise' had welcomed actor Raghav Juyal on board the unit of the film on the occasion of his birthday in July this year.

Taking to its X timeline, the production house SLV Cinemas had then said, "Team #TheParadise wishes the talented @TheRaghav_Juyal a very Happy Birthday. Welcoming him in a role that will be unique and will take everyone by surprise. #THEPARADISE in CINEMAS 𝟐𝟔𝐭𝐡 𝐌𝐀𝐑𝐂𝐇, 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟔. Natural Star @NameisNani in an @odela_srikanth cinema. An @anirudhofficial musical."

While the makers have not disclosed what role Raghav Juyal will play in the film, sources claim that the actor will play the role of the antagonist in the film.

The film, which is being made as a pan India entertainer, is to be released in eight languages namely Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali, English, and Spanish.

Paradise, considered to be Nani's most ambitious project till date, is being produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the banner of SLV Cinemas. Nani and director Srikanth Odela have joined hands once more in Paradise after their film together, 'Dussehra' emerged a blockbuster.

The film is set to be released in theaters worldwide on March 26, 2026.

