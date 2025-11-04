Actor Dileep releases trailer of Kerala’s first horror-comedy series ‘Inspection Bungalow’

Chennai, Nov 4 (IANS) Malayalam film actor Dileep on Tuesday released the trailer of acclaimed director Saiju S S's horror-comedy series ‘Inspection Bungalow’, featuring actor Shabareesh Varma in the lead.

The web series, a paranormal investigative thriller, is to premiere on the OTT platform ZEE5 on November 14.

The makers of the web series claim that this is Kerala’s first horror-comedy series.

This edge-of-the-seat paranormal comedy unfolds within a police station where a chain of eerie incidents blurs the line between reality and the supernatural.

Produced by Veena Nair under the banner of A Veena Nair Productions and written by Suneesh Varanaad, the series features standout performances by Aadhiya Prasad, Shaju Sreedhar, and Senthil Krishna. Blending mystery, horror, humour, and emotion, 'Inspection Bungalow' promises a thrilling, unpredictable ride that will keep audiences hooked till the very end.

The plot of 'Inspection Bungalow' is set in the village of Aravangad. Sub-Inspector Vishnu (Shabareesh Varma), a reluctant cop with a shadowed past, is assigned to shift his police station to an abandoned government property that locals call the ‘Inspection Bungalow.’ What starts as a routine transfer spirals into a terrifying investigation involving unexplained deaths, ghostly apparitions, and a hidden truth buried for decades. As Vishnu is forced to confront his deepest fears, he partners with Mythili, a brilliant paranormal researcher, only to uncover secrets more sinister than the spirits themselves.

Talking about the series, director Saiju S S said, “Inspection Bungalow isn’t just about fear, it’s about finding laughter and meaning in the middle of it. This series explores how the unseen often mirrors our own truths, and how humour sometimes becomes our only way to face darkness. Every frame is designed to make the viewer feel something deeper, whether it’s tension, amusement, or reflection. As Kerala’s first-ever horror-comedy web series, we wanted to break away from formulas and build an experience where fear and fun coexist naturally.”

Shabareesh Varma said, “Playing Vishnu was unlike any role I’ve done before. He’s a simple man caught between fear, absurdity, and the humour that life sometimes throws at us. That mix of emotion and dark comedy really challenged me as an actor. 'Inspection Bungalow' isn’t a straight horror story, it’s layered with irony, emotion, and moments that make you laugh even when you least expect it.”

Malayalam and Tamil Zee5 Business Head and South Sr VP Marketing Lloyd C Xavier said, “After the overwhelming response to 'Kammattam', we’re thrilled to continue delivering powerful Malayalam stories with 'Inspection Bungalow'. This series blends mystery, fear, humour and emotion in a way that feels both grounded and gripping. It’s not just a paranormal thriller, it’s a story about courage, belief, and confronting one’s deepest fears. Saiju S.S. has created something truly atmospheric, and we believe 'Inspection Bungalow' will be another strong addition to our Malayalam slate that connects with audiences across generations.”

--IANS

mkr/