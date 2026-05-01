Action will be taken against those creating trouble, showing laxity: Bengal CEO on vote counting preparations

Kolkata, May 1 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal on Friday stated that strict action will be taken against those who create trouble or on account of any laxity during the vote count for the state Assembly polls.

Describing the preparations for the election results on Monday, the Bengal CEO said: "Counting will happen according to the rules and regulations. We have made the entire circular according to all the guidelines."

"We will take a certificate from each of the DOs (District Election Officers) on whether every counting centre, counting personnel, paramilitary and state police have followed all the guidelines," Agarwal told IANS.

"We have cautioned that strict action will be taken against those who create trouble, don't keep strict vigil or on account of any laxity."

Agarwal also said that the security protocol that is in place for the counting day is "sufficient".

The Bengal CEO was in Purulia to inspect arrangements at counting centres.

Speaking to reporters, he said: "We have come to see how the arrangements are, the strongrooms? How is the counting centre? The counting hall? How are the tables arranged? etc."

He emphasised that the visit was also important to inspect the place from where the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) will be taken on the counting day.

"The EVM and staff cannot go from the same place. The counting agents and counting staff have to go through different areas," he highlighted

"We will also check the places where compilation, tabulation, etc., will be done. It is a normal inspection to check whether everything is in place or not," he added.

Moreover, Agarwal denied receiving any complaint regarding alleged EVM tampering in the strongroom.

On Thursday night, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee stormed the Sakhawat Memorial Government Girls High School, the venue for a strongroom storing the EVM machines for the Bhabanipur Assembly constituency in South Kolkata and stayed there past midnight, alleging EVM tampering.

A scuffle had also broken out between workers of the Trinamool Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) outside the counting centre at Netaji Indoor Stadium on Thursday, following allegations by Trinamool leaders of "suspicious movements" inside a strongroom.

Responding to the issue, Agarwal said: "We did not receive any phone or message regarding any complaint."

"Counting takes place after every election. Incidents like this keep on happening," he added.

--IANS

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