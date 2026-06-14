Acharya Prashant returns home after addressing UK Parliament, Oxford and Cambridge; accorded grand welcome in Delhi

New Delhi, June 14 (IANS) Philosopher Acharya Prashant returned to India on Sunday after a landmark leg of his United Kingdom tour that took him to the platforms of Oxford University, Cambridge and the UK Parliament, where he placed the teachings of Vedanta and Indian Philosophy at the centre of global discourse on some of the defining questions of our times.

At Delhi airport, hundreds of students and listeners who had converged from across the country gave him a reception that was as much a homecoming as an affirmation. Placards in hand, they lined the arrival area with messages of welcome and appreciation for his addresses at Oxford, Cambridge and the UK Parliament. Children ran up to him, waving the Tricolour.

Acharya Prashant's UK tour has emerged as a demonstration of the global relevance of Indian philosophy. The Cambridge engagement, held as part of the Cambridge India Business Dialogue at the Cambridge Union, was attended by Kanishka Narayan MP, Lord Karan Bilimoria (Karan Bilimoria, Baron Bilimoria of Chelsea), and India's High Commissioner to the United Kingdom H.E. Periasamy Kumaran.

On June 12, Acharya Prashant addressed a special event at the House of Lords under the theme 'Indian Roots, Global Wings', speaking as the chief guest to an audience that included Lord Bilimoria, Lord Nagaraju (Baron Nagaraju of Bloomsbury), Labour MP for Brent West Barry Gardiner, India's Deputy High Commissioner Kartik Pandey, and INSA National President Amit Tiwari. Westminster Palace, where the address was delivered, has been the site of historic speeches by figures including Nelson Mandela, Barack Obama, and Bill Clinton. At Oxford's Manor Road Building, he delivered a lecture on the Ishavasya Upanishad.

Speaking to the media at the airport, he said, "What the world needs most from India is its spiritual and philosophical knowledge, not merely its cultural expressions."

On addressing three of the world's most prestigious platforms with a single consistent message, he said, "Truth is not a product I can package differently for different markets." On the paradox of Vedanta finding greater receptivity abroad than at home, he observed that the ego readily accepts those aspects of tradition tied to entertainment, social identity, or convenience, while self-inquiry and the Upanishads are quietly sidelined in the name of respect for tradition.

On climate change, his voice departed fundamentally from Western policy discourse. Speaking to legislators and others at the UK Parliament, he said, "The climate crisis is a problem of man's inner disorder, and legislators must acknowledge this. It is not a problem of emissions. It is a problem of the human ego."

At Cambridge, he had underlined that "outwardly, we are more prosperous and powerful than at any point in history; inwardly, we are still cavemen." On the limits of technological solutions alone, he said, "Without mass-based education of the self, you will not succeed." Green technologies, policies and economic measures may be necessary, he argued, but they will fall short until they reach the root of man's unlimited drive to consume.

That argument will find a major platform when Acharya Prashant addresses the London Climate Action Week upon his return, scheduled from June 20 to 28. Europe's largest independent gathering on climate change, the event draws policymakers, scientists, and civil society voices from across the world. His presence there places a philosophical voice from Vedanta into a conversation that has until now been shaped almost entirely by Western frameworks of economics, technology, and governance.

This return to India is brief and deliberate. Gesturing towards the crowd at the airport, Acharya Prashant explained that students had been gathering from across the country for an upcoming camp in NCR and that their love could not be set aside. He was careful to frame the gesture in terms that went beyond the personal. "The love and devotion of the people is not a personal matter for me," he said. "It is a matter of their commitment to truth and dharma."

After the camp, he will return to London, where addresses are scheduled at the London School of Economics and King's College London, in addition to his participation in Climate Action Week.

Those present at the airport spoke of pride at having a philosophical voice of Vedanta represent India on platforms long dominated by Western intellectual and political discourse. Acharya Prashant's approach on those platforms was not to reframe Indian philosophy for Western audiences but to argue for its direct relevance to the crises that Western frameworks have struggled to resolve.

An alumnus of IIT Delhi and IIM Ahmedabad and founder of PrashantAdvait Foundation, Acharya Prashant has been conducting mass-based education of the self across more than 100 countries through the Gita Mission. He was ranked 20th on the well-known UK Watkins Mind Body Spirit 2026 list, one of the highest-ranked new entries on the list this year. Across books, live sessions at India's premier academic institutions, and a multilingual digital presence reaching millions, he remains among those rare Indian thinkers who have carried Indian philosophy to the global stage not as cultural heritage but as active philosophy.

--IANS

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