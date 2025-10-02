Abhorrent and deeply distressing: Israel condemns stabbing attack near synagogue in UK

London, Oct 2 (IANS) The Embassy of Israel in the United Kingdom on Thursday strongly condemned the stabbing attack near synagogue in Manchester, stating it is "abhorrent and deeply distressing" that the incident, which resulted in the death of two people, took place on the holiest day of the Jewish calendar.

The Embassy said that it is in contact with Manchester's Jewish community, British authorities and the Community Security Trust (CST) to monitor developments and ensure that the necessary support is provided.

"The Embassy of Israel in the United Kingdom condemns the attack carried out today on Yom Kippur at the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Manchester. That such an act of violence should be perpetrated on the holiest day of the Jewish calendar, in a place of prayer and community, is abhorrent and deeply distressing," the Israel Embassy in UK posted on X.

"The Embassy is in close contact with Manchester Jewish community, British authorities and the Community Security Trust (CST) to monitor developments and ensure that the necessary support is provided. We thank the Greater Manchester Police for their swift response. The safety and security of Jewish communities in the United Kingdom must be guaranteed. The thoughts and prayers of the people of Israel are with the victims, their families, and the entire Jewish community at this difficult time," it added.

The Israel embassy's statement comes after at least two people were killed and three others injured in a mass stabbing attack that took place near a synagogue in Manchester city on Thursday.

UK Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said she is "horrified" by the attack at synagogue in Manchester. She urged people to follow the advice of the emergency services.

"I am horrified by the news of an attack at a synagogue in Manchester today, on the holiest day in the Jewish calendar. My first thoughts are with the victims, our brave police and emergency services. I am being kept updated by Greater Manchester Police. I urge people to follow the advice of the emergency services," Mahmood posted on X.

The local authorities confirmed that at least three more people were injured and "remain in a serious condition." The incident took place outside the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Manchester, according to law enforcement.

According to police, injuries were caused by vehicle and stab wounds. Police said that a member of the public told responding officers that he had seen a car being driven towards a crowd of the people. Police said firearms officers responded to the call.

Police said responding police officers shot dead a third person who was a "man believed to be the offender". In a statement, police said the suspect's death "cannot currently be confirmed due to safety issues surround suspicious items on his person." The bomb disposal unit has reached the site of the incident, ABC News reported.

Terming it as a major incident, the police had given it a "PLATO" designation, a law enforcement shorthand implying that incident was being treated as a potential marauding terrorist attack, the ABC News reported. The incident happened on Yom Kippur, regarded as the holiest day of the year in Jewish calendar.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that he is "appalled" by the attack and announced that he will chair a COBRA (government emergency committee) meeting after he returns to London.

Starmer said that the incident happening on Yom Kippur "makes it all the more horrific." He expressed sympathies with the loved ones of those affected and expressed gratitude to the emergency services and the first responders.

"I’m appalled by the attack at a synagogue in Crumpsall. The fact that this has taken place on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar, makes it all the more horrific. My thoughts are with the loved ones of all those affected, and my thanks go to the emergency services and all the first responders," Starmer posted on X.

Speaking to reporters before returning to the UK, Starmer said, "The attack in Manchester this morning is absolutely shocking, and all of our thoughts are with those affected. I am on my way back to London. When I arrive, I will chair an emergency Cobra meeting. I’m already able to say that additional police assets are being deployed to synagogues across the country, and we will do everything to keep our Jewish community safe."

--IANS

akl/as