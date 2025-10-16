Abhishek Malik opens up about what he wants in a life partner

Mumbai, Oct 16 (IANS) Television actor Abhishek Malik opened up about the qualities he values in a life partner.

Speaking to IANS, he emphasized the importance of respect, understanding, and loyalty, highlighting that he hopes for someone who cherishes family, supports him through life’s ups and downs, and helps build a warm and loving home. When asked about the kind of life partner he envisions, Abhishek shared, “I want someone who respects and understands my family. Life has ups and downs, especially in our industry, so mutual understanding is very important. I wish for someone who values relationships, helps build a warm home, stays loyal, and supports us through everything.”

Speaking about his new show ‘Saas Bahu Aur Swaad,’ the 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' actor stated, “The biggest reason I agreed to do this show is that it’s a Balaji show. Secondly, it’s a very different kind of story. Usually, we see enmity between a mother-in-law and daughter-in-law, but here, there’s immense love between them. They support each other’s dreams, face obstacles together, and stand by one another through everything.”

Abhishek added, “I play Karan, a husband who supports both his wife and mother so they can move forward and achieve something in life. This is my first digital show, and I’m truly blessed that Balaji thought of me for this role.”

“The show is made with a lot of love. When I met Chahat, who plays my wife Riya, our chemistry just clicked. The audience is already showering love on Karan and Riya. We receive so many DMs and fan messages—our hashtag “#Riyan” is trending! People have been asking for Season 2, and if this love continues, we will definitely come back with it.”

Abhishek Malik began his acting career in 2012 with “Chhal – Sheh Aur Maat.” He is widely recognized for his performances as Harshad Saxena in “Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan,” Rohan Srivastav in “Yeh Hai Mohabbatein,” and Rohan Sippy in “Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum.”

