Abhishek Kumar says ‘I love you’ to Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja on "Pati Patni Aur Panga"

Mumbai Sep 13 (IANS) Television actor Abhishek Kumar currently is seen as a participant on the reality TV show “Pati Patni Aur Panga”.

The actor recently created a light-hearted moment on the set when he jokingly said, “I love you” to Sunita Ahuja, wife of Bollywood superstar Govinda.

Sunita was present on the show as a special guest, and the exchange, meant in fun, left both the audience and fellow contestants in splits. The reality shop Pati Patni Aur Panga, hosted by Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbhachiyaa, has quickly become a buzzworthy show with an amalgamation of entertainment, drama, and candid confessions.

The format brings together celebrity couples and puts them through a series of fun tests via various games and quizzes. This week’s episode featured Sunita Ahuja as a celebrity guest. Her presence added an extra dose of glamour, fun and all things exciting to the show. During a fun segment, Abhishek, known for his spontaneity and fun factor, turned to Sunita and jokingly declared his love for her. Sunita was seen laughing her heart out.

Talking about Abhishek, the actor has already built a strong fan base over the years from his TV and reality show stints and is extremely popular with the younger generation. Abhishek debuted in the industry with the TV show “Udaariyaan” that also starred his ex-girlfriend Isha Malviya. He was loved for his stint in the TV reality show Bigg Boss season 17. Meanwhile, talking about Sunita Ahuja, the outspoken lady was in the news recently for her divorce rumours with husband Govinda. The couple, on account of Ganesh Chaturthi, made a public appearance together in front of the media, putting all rumours to an end. Sunita was seen telling the paparazzi and audience that no matter what, nobody in the world can separate them.

–IANS

rd/