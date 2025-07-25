Abhishek Banerjee starts filming for his Tamil debut film in Chennai

Mumbai, July 25 (IANS) Actor Abhishek Banerjee has started shooting for his Tamil debut movie in Chennai.

A source shared: “Chennai and Kalpakkam hold a special place in Abhishek’s childhood memories. The local food, the sea breeze, the monsoon rains — it all feels familiar to him.”

Born in Kharagpur but raised in the coastal township of Kalpakkam, an hour from Chennai, Abhishek spent much of his childhood soaking in Tamil Nadu’s culture and food.

The source added: “Returning here for a shoot feels like coming full circle for the Stolen actor. While details of the project are still under wraps, shooting in this new environment has been a unique and meaningful experience for him and his team.”

In other news, the actor recently wrapped up the Bhopal shooting schedule of his upcoming film Baaghi Bechare, directed by Sumit Purohit. He had described it as an “incredible journey.”

Speaking about the experience, Abhishek said: "Shooting for Baaghi Bechare in Bhopal was an incredible journey. Sumit Rohit, who is the director of the film, has done a brilliant job and the shooting schedule went really smooth.”

It also stars Pratik Gandhi and Faisal Malik. The film, written and directed by Sumit Purohit, who has previously written came 1992 – The Harshad Mehta Story. Apart from Abhishek, the film also stars Pratik Gandhi and Panchayat fame Faisal Khan. The project is being backed by the makers of Mirzapur.

The film titled ‘Baaghi Bechare’ is a satire. As per ‘Variety’, ‘Panchayat’ standout Faisal Malik, who succinctly describes the project as part of “this transformative phase of Indian cinema”.

Apart from this project, 2025 is an exciting year for Abhishek, who was recently seen in Stolen, and Rana Naidu Season 2.

On the acting front, Abhishek was last seen on screen in “Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank” directed by Amar Kaushik. It is the fourth instalment in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe and serves as the sequel to the movie Stree, which released in 2018.

