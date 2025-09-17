September 17, 2025 1:07 PM हिंदी

Abhishek Banerjee returns to theatre after two decades with ‘Tu Kya Hai’

Abhishek Banerjee returns to theatre after two decades with ‘Tu Kya Hai’

Mumbai, Sep 17 (IANS) Actor Abhishek Banerjee, fondly known as Jana from the “Stree” franchise, is making a return to theatre after two decades with a satire titled “Tu Kya Hai”.

Before his journey in Bollywood, Abhishek began his artistic journey with stage plays in Delhi. He is reuniting with his original theatre gang for a powerful mono satirical comedy, Tu Kya Hai, which will be staged this month at Mumbai’s National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA).

Abhishek said in a statement: "Theatre is where I learnt to breathe as an artist. It taught me rhythm, truth, and how to fail without fear. For the last 20 years, my journey has been about chasing roles, telling stories, and building a career in cinema but somewhere, the stage kept calling me back.”

The play offers a biting satire on the lives of countless dreamers who leave behind the comfort of their homes to chase the elusive aspirations of becoming performance artists. Their journeys are marked by moments of pain, absurdity, and struggle, blurring the line between tragedy and comedy.

Tu Kya Hai unfolds in three evocative chapters: a typical middle-class Indian household that views art only as a hobby; the chaotic yet comical hustle of Mumbai’s entertainment industry; and the quiet, internal conflicts that echo in the stillness of night.

The actor added that Tu Kya Hai is deeply personal because it holds up a mirror to my life and, in many ways, to anyone who has ever questioned themselves.

“It’s about that late-night whisper we all hear ‘Tu kya hai?’ when the lights are off, and the applause has faded. Coming back to the theatre to perform with my old theatre friends feels like closing a circle, or maybe starting a new one. This isn’t just a play for me it’s a homecoming,” he added.

--IANS

dc/

LATEST NEWS

Asha Bhosle praises PM Modi’s discipline and leadership on his 75th birthday

Asha Bhosle praises PM Modi’s discipline and leadership on his 75th birthday

From leaky huts to pucca homes: Chhattisgarh rural women thank PM Modi on his birthday for transforming lives

From leaky huts to pucca homes: Chhattisgarh rural women thank PM Modi on his birthday for transforming lives

On PM Modi's birthday, Lakhpati Didis extend greetings, express gratitude for empowering them

On PM Modi's birthday, Lakhpati Didis extend greetings, express gratitude for empowering them

Harshdeep Kaur captures deep emotions of longing in latest folk single ‘Chann Diggeya Ve’

Harshdeep Kaur captures deep emotions of longing in latest folk single ‘Chann Diggeya Ve’

Milind Chandwani reveals how Avika Gor helped him reduce from 102 kgs, instilled confidence

Milind Chandwani reveals how Avika Gor helped him reduce from 102 kgs, instilled confidence

Team has clear goals, we must perform well to achieve them: Telugu Titans' Bharat Hooda

Team has clear goals, we must perform well to achieve them: Telugu Titans' Bharat Hooda

May the year ahead be filled with abundant health, happiness: Sachin wishes PM Modi

May the year ahead be filled with abundant health, happiness: Sachin wishes PM Modi

Priyanka Chopra wishes hubby Nick Jonas: So grateful to share life with you

Priyanka Chopra wishes hubby Nick Jonas: So grateful to share life with you

God sent PM Modi as ‘avatar purush’ to lead India: Mukesh Ambani

God sent PM Modi as ‘avatar purush’ to lead India: Mukesh Ambani

Rupali Ganguly hails PM Modi for inspiring generations in emotional birthday tribute

Rupali Ganguly hails PM Modi for inspiring generations in emotional birthday tribute