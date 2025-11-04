November 04, 2025 12:13 PM हिंदी

Abhishek Banerjee on Jana: Never imagined this quirky guy would become such an integral thread

Abhishek Banerjee on Jana: Never imagined this quirky guy would become such an integral thread

Mumbai, Nov 4 (IANS) Actor Abhishek Banerjee, who has reprised his beloved character Jana across the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, said that it’s been a “truly special journey” watching the simple, quirky man from "Stree" evolve into a pivotal thread connecting multiple stories.

Abhishek in a conversation with IANS said: “What’s been truly special about playing Jana is how organically he’s grown with every film in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe. When I first played him in Stree, none of us imagined that this simple, quirky guy would go on to become such an integral thread connecting so many stories.”

The actor credits Amar Kaushik, Dinesh Vijan, Niren Bhatt and the entire writing team for making Jana an important character in all films including Stree franchise, Bhediya, Munjya and Thamma.

“They’ve managed to keep Jana’s soul intact while fitting him seamlessly into different worlds, tones and timelines. Each time I come back to him, I’m amazed at how they find a way to make him relevant to the story, always funny without it being a force fit,” said Abhishek.

He feels Jana just belongs everywhere in this universe.

“As an actor, it’s rare to live with one character across so many films, and I feel incredibly lucky that the audience still wants to see more of him. Jana’s journey is as unpredictable and entertaining as the universe itself,” said Abhishek.

Abhishek’s Jana was recently seen in Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer ‘Thamma,’ a film based on vampires, follows a journalist played by Ayushmann, who gets caught up in the power struggle of vampires Rashmika and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

“Thamma” also stars Nawazuddin Siddqui and Rashmika Mandanna, and is set in a fictional world. The film also sees a crossover with Varun Dhawan’s “Bhediya”. The film is part of the larger Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, and is connected to the Stree films, Bhediya, and Munjya.

--IANS

dc/

LATEST NEWS

Amitabh Bachchan beams with pride as he wishes grandson Agastya Nanda success and love for ‘Ikkis’

Amitabh Bachchan beams with pride as he wishes grandson Agastya Nanda success and love for ‘Ikkis’

Abhishek Banerjee on Jana: Never imagined this quirky guy would become such an integral thread

Abhishek Banerjee on Jana: Never imagined this quirky guy would become such an integral thread

Kirti Kulhari calls McLeod Ganj one of her favorite places in India

Kirti Kulhari calls McLeod Ganj one of her favorite places in India

ESTIC2025 marked by India’s big deep-tech leap: Jitendra Singh

ESTIC2025 marked by India’s big deep-tech leap: Jitendra Singh

Ram Charan says India's world cup win will inspire young girls to 'believe & dream'

Ram Charan says India's world cup win will inspire young girls to 'believe & dream'

Bangladesh: NCP alleges attempt to derail Feb 2026 election by faction within Yunus-led interim govt

Bangladesh: NCP alleges attempt to derail Feb 2026 election by faction within Yunus-led interim govt

GJEPC calls for customs overhaul, concessional credit to boost gems, jewellery exports

GJEPC calls for customs overhaul, concessional credit to boost gems, jewellery exports

Ankita Konwar says hubby Milind Soman is kind of ‘rare that mediocrity can’t ever touch” in heartfelt birthday post

Ankita Konwar says hubby Milind Soman is kind of ‘rare that mediocrity can’t ever touch” in heartfelt birthday post

Smriti, Jemimah and Deepti named in ICC Women’s World Cup Team of the Tournament

Smriti, Jemimah and Deepti named in ICC Women’s World Cup Team of the Tournament

Centre to launch third round of PLI scheme for specialty steel

Centre to launch third round of PLI scheme for specialty steel