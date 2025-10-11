Abhishek Banerjee, Gajraj Rao, Ahsaas Channa to collaborate on new project

Mumbai, Oct 11 (IANS) Actors Abhishek Banerjee, Gajraj Rao, Ahsaas Channa, and Anshumaan Pushkar are joining hands for an upcoming project, which is a “unique concept that blends humour, emotion, and a very rooted story.”

Abhishek had posted a picture of what seemed like a table read with scripts on tables on their social media handles, suggesting that they are coming together for a new project and wrote “Brewing”.

A source close to the development told IANS: “This one brings together four actors from very different cinematic spaces, and that’s what makes it exciting. It’s a unique concept that blends humour, emotion, and a very rooted story.”

The source said that the team “has been doing multiple readings, and the chemistry between the cast is already quite electric.”

“The prep work has already begun on the film and the shoot will start soon. The shoot will be in Mumbai itself. It's a fun-filled project that brings these 4 actors together for the first time,” the source added.

In other news, Abhishek is making a return to theatre after two decades with a satire titled “Tu Kya Hai”, which offers a biting satire on the lives of countless dreamers who leave behind the comfort of their homes to chase the elusive aspirations of becoming performance artists. Their journeys are marked by moments of pain, absurdity, and struggle, blurring the line between tragedy and comedy.

Tu Kya Hai unfolds in three evocative chapters: a typical middle-class Indian household that views art only as a hobby; the chaotic yet comical hustle of Mumbai’s entertainment industry; and the quiet, internal conflicts that echo in the stillness of night.

The actor added that Tu Kya Hai is deeply personal because it holds up a mirror to my life and, in many ways, to anyone who has ever questioned themselves.

